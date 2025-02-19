MohBad: I Get Death Threats Almost Everyday – Omowunmi

Share

The wife of late Nigerian singer, Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad, Omowunmi Aloba, has disclosed her everyday struggles with her son, Liam faces after her husband, Mohbad’s demise.

New Telegraph recalls that Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12, 2034 in a controversial circumstances, and up till now the news of his demise remains uncertain.

Speaking in a recent interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, Omowunmi raised alarm that her life and that of her one-year-old son, Liam, are in danger, stating that she receives death threats almost daily.

She also alleged that she had been attacked by her late husband’s former boss, Naira Marley, and his cohorts.

She stated that she’s also facing stiff opposition from her father-in-law, Joseph Aloba, whom she claimed is seeking to control the late singer’s properties.

Omowunmi said, “We no longer feel safe. I literally get death threats almost every day in my DMs. It has really gotten to a point where it’s either I speak up or I die in silence.

“I have been attacked by Naira Marley and his cohorts. My father-in-law wants to be in control of Mohbad’s properties, or he will go all out to destroy my life. My father-in-law was the one who officiated my marriage to my late husband.

“He was the happiest, and now he is calling our son a bastard. He said Liam has bow legs and that they don’t have such in their family. He said Liam looks older than him, and he is almost 60. He even went as far as claiming that my husband wanted to throw my baby into the Third Mainland Bridge.”

It would be recalled that the controversies surrounding the singer’s death led some people to point fingers at his former label boss, Naira Marley, and his associate, Sam Larry, who was captured in a viral video assaulting the late singer before his death.

The duo were arraigned and remanded on October 6, 2023, over their alleged involvement in circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s death but were later granted bail after pleading not guilty.

Many also blamed Omowunmi for negligence on the singer’s Health.

