Mohbad: Group cautions against cyber bullying of late musician’s wife, son

The Justice For Mohbad Movement Group (JMMG), a group of eminent Nigerian citizens, is seeking redress against social media bullying of Wunmi and Liam Aloba- the wife and son of the late music star Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad.

The group also issued ultimatum to those responsible for spreading false information and engaging in cyber-bullying, urging them to retract their statements from their social media handles within the next 24 hours.

Koleosho Ibrahim, the Director of Communications of the group, in a statement said, “it is disheartening to witness individuals, hidden behind the veil of online anonymity, attacking a family that is already enduring the profound agony of losing a loved one (Mohbad Imole) under mysterious circumstances.

“The cyber-bullying and false statements circulating on social media not only perpetuate the suffering of the innocent, but also contribute to a toxic culture that has far-reaching consequences. I implore those who are engaging in these harmful activities to pause and reflect on the gravity of their actions.”

“Cyber-bullying is not just a matter of online words; it has real-life repercussions which includes fine and jail terms. The pain inflicted on the minor and his mother is obvious and palpable, and their wounds are still fresh.

“It is our moral responsibility as a society to uplift and support those in distress, not to exacerbate their suffering. Let us allow the police and the courtroom do their jobs, rather than turning our social media handles to a courthouse of jury, judge, bailiff and criminal. Justice is what we crave for.”

On the issue of DNA test for Liam, Koleoso said, “in my mind, the paternity of the disputed child has not been determined. Anybody can be awarded custody of a child, but the most important thing is that if a party is claiming paternity, it is trite that a court of law should be allowed to determine same on proof of evidence relating to paternity, which could only be done by referral for a DNA test of the parties involved.

“After such test, the court has a duty to declare the actual father of the child in dispute, in consonance with the evidence at its disposal.”

He however urged Nigerians to be mindful of the impact of their words and actions, saying, “Together, we can create a digital world that is characterised by kindness, empathy, and support,” he stated.