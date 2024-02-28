Mohbad Father Accuses Wunmi Of Using Sympathy To Blackmail Him

The father of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, Joseph Aloba, has reacted to his late son’s wife, Omowunmi’s comment as he challenges her to say what she knows about his demise.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Mohbad’s wifetook to her social media page to lament over the challenges she’s been facing since the sudden demise of her husband.

According to her, she knows a lot, but she’s afraid to speak up because of the people who took her husband away are also threatening her.

READ ALSO:

Omowunmi further slammed Mohbad’s father for his PR rounds and his insistence on a DNA test being done.

Reacting to Omowunmi’s comment, Mohbad’s father penned a lengthy reply as he accuses Wunmi of trying to use public sympathy and blackmail against him.

He berated her heavily, claiming that she knows nothing of how hard he had trained his son alone.

Joseph Aloba challenged Wunmi to say what she knows about his son’s demise since she claims to know a lot.

See full statement below: