Mohbad: Family seeks court order for DNA test on child

Family of the late Afro-pop star, Mr. Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, who died on September 12, 2023, has fixed a date for mention of the DNA test application requested. In a release, the head of Aloba’s legal team, Monisola Odumosu, noted that all nec- essary legal apparatus is in place to ensure the success of the exercise. She said, “The application is at the Family Court of the Ikorodu Magistrate Court (MKD/31/FAM/2024), Joseph Aloba v. Cynthia Omowunmi Aloba.

The family represented by the deceased father is seeking an order of the court directing that a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) test be conducted concerning the paternity of Master Liam Aloba, an alleged son of Mr. Ilerioluwa Promise Oladimeji Aloba (deceased), in a recognised and accredited government or private medical facility within Lagos State, Nigeria, at the expense of the applicant.”

According to the statement, “The family also sought an order directing Mrs. Omowunmi Cynthia Aloba to submit herself and Master Liam Aloba for the DNA test at any recognised and accredited government or private medical facility within Lagos State, Nigeria, at the expense of the applicant, and an order granting leave to the Chief Medical Officer/Chief Pathologist in charge of the remains of Mr. Ilerioluwa Promise Oladimeji Aloba (deceased) presently at the Military Hospital Yaba Lagos to take samples of the body of the deceased to conduct a DNA test for Master Liam Aloba.” The legal team assured those seeking justice for Mohbad to hold their breath, as they are doing their best to ensure that no stone is left unturned to achieve justice in this case.