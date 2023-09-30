Mohbad: Event Planner Calls Out Sam Larry Over Claims Of Traveling Since Aug 20

An event planner has called out Nigeria socialite and show promoter, Samson Balogun Eletu, better known as Sam Larry and his boys for scattering his event on August 26th contrary to claims of being abroad since the 20th of August.

Saturday Telegraph had on Friday reported that the Lagos State Police Command confirmed the arrest of Sam Larry, a prime suspect in the sudden death of Afrobeat star, Mohbad as they said he was assisting them in the investigation to unravel the controversy surrounding his death.

Following his arrest, an alleged statement from Sam Larry surfaced online concerning his whereabouts prior to the death of Mohbad, in the statement sighted by our correspondent he claimed to have been out of the country since the 20th of August.

However, more foes for Sam Larry have continued to surface as an event planner identified as Dee_y_ alleges that Sam Larry and his boys scattered his event on August 26th contrary to claims of being abroad since the 20th.

Reacting to Larry’s claims, Dee_y_optimize wrote: “Ogun ke you!!! Fuvkn liar! You have been out since August 20th but you still scattered my event on August 26th at Wave Beach Elegushi with your boys because the DJ was playing Seyi Vibes Song in Zino’s presence. “You claimed you paid N2m to mohbad directly smiles…you can’t pay any Martian record artiste directly to perform at any show, the money either goes to Naira Marley Account or Marlian Records Account. “Enter Street Come Read This Your Statement let’s see something!”