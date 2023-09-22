Mohbad Displayed On Times Square Billboard In New York (VIDEO)

The late Nigerian singer and rapper, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as MohBad has been featured in The Times Square’s billboard displayed on Broadway Times Square, New York City.

This is coming barely a week after the 27-year-old singer died in a controversial situation.

The death of Mohbad came as a rude shock to many, his death also gained international attention after fans took to social media to demand a thorough investigation into his sudden demise.

The Mohbad’s billboard read, “Will be remembered forever MohBad. Legends are never forgotten. R.I.P.”

With his posthumous appearance, MohBad now joins Burna Boy, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, and Davido, among others, on the list of Nigerian celebrities to feature on a billboard in Times Square.

