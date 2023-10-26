Mohbad Didn’t Want Naira Marley, Sam Larry To Kill Me – Mother

The mother of late Nigeria singer, Mohbad, Mrs Abosede on Wednesday said his son, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba was shielding her from being killed by his former record label boss, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley and his ally, Sam Larry.

Mohbad’s mother made this known while speaking at the Coroner’s Inquest seeking to unravel the controversy surrounding the death of a 27-year-old singer who died on September 12, 2023.

Speaking at the inquest, Mrs Abosede said Naira Marley constantly harassed Mohbad and the singer lived in fear.

She said, “He always mentioned Naira Marley and Sammy Larry, and he was always shaking. I begged him several times to allow me to speak with them, but he refused, saying he didn’t want them to kill me.

“The last time he travelled for a show, after he came back, he mentioned to me that Naira Marley came to attack him, he reported the case to the police but I don’t know if the police invited Naira Marley,”