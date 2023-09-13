Mohbad, Dagrin, 4 Other Top Nigerian Artists Who Died In Their 20s

Following the shocking death of Ireoluwa Oladimeji, popularly known as Mohbad on Tuesday, September 12, New Telegraph has carefully listed below the names of top Nigeria artists who died during their prime.

Here are some notable figures in the entertainment industry who died during their 20s either through natural disasters or terminal illnesses.

This article, however, provides you with all the information you need to know about these late musicians, when they died, how they died, and when they rose to the limelight in their music careers.

Dagrin

First on our list is the famous Nigerian indigenous rapper, Oladapo Olaonipekun, popularly known by his stage name Dagrin died on April 22, 2010.

The talented rapper who was a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry died after he rammed his newly acquired Nissan Maxima into a stationary truck at night in front of the Alakara Police Station in Mushin, Lagos.

Despite being taken to two hospitals for treatment, the superstar died after eight days in a coma following the car crash.

He was 25 years of age at the time of death.

His death remains one of the biggest tragedies in the Nigerian music industry as his death shocked Nigerians and his fans alike.

Mohbad

The next artist on our list is Nigerian singer, Ireoluwa Oladimeji, popularly known as Mohbad. He died on September 12th at age 27.

The singer’s death was confirmed by music promoter Ovie on Tuesday via X (formerly Twitter).

YBNL music executive and singer, Olamide, also confirmed Mohbad’s death via his X handle. “Damn! Mohbad,” he wrote.

The cause of death was alleged to be an ear infection.

Mohbad’s death comes a few months after he terminated his contract with Marlian Music in October 2022, alleging assault and failure to pay royalties among others.

Dablixx

The next is the 26-year-old Oniyide Azeez, known professionally as Dablixx Osha, a Nigerian trap rapper and songwriter born in Lagos State who died in November 2022 after complaining of stomach pain.

The late ‘No Feelings’ crooner became an internet sensation after dropping a series of Instagram freestyles which saw him exhibiting his ability to trap using indigenous Yoruba dialect.

Dablixx who was signed under MMG Records died after he released a song titled ‘Pray We Live Long’, where he claimed his mother dreamt he died.

Goldie

Follow by Nigerian singer, Susan Oluwabimpe Harvey, better known as Goldie had a budding career and had established herself as one of the buzzing female musicians in Nigeria before she died.

The singer died as a result of complications emerging from a lung failure. She died on February 14, 2013, 8 months before her 30th.

Zara Gretti

Margret Oluwatoyin Ejiro Joseph, also known as Zara, died at the age of 28. Like the others on the list, the singer, Zara died in her prime after a battle with multiple sclerosis.

Rico Swavey

Big Brother Naija’s former season 3 housemate and fast-raising singer, Patrick Fakoya, popularly known as Rico Swavey was involved in a car crash which led to him being placed on life support.

He died two days after the accident on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

A night of tribute and candlelight walk will take place at Retro Citi, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Wednesday, October 19, 22

A private service was held at the Methodist Church of the Trinity, Tinubu Square, on Thursday before his burial at Ebony Vaults, Ikoyi, Lagos.