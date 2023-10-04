Mohbad: Court Remands Naira Marley, Sam Larry For 21 Days

A magistrate court sitting in the Yaba area of Lagos State has remanded Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, and Lagos socialite, Balogun Eletu, also known as Sam Larry.

According to the court, “Naira Marley and Sam Larry will remain in custody for 21 days”.

It would be recalled that Sam Larry and Naira Marley are prime suspects in the sudden demise of Afrobeats singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as Mohbad.

READ ALSO:

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Lagos Police Command spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin on Tuesday night, October 3rd, disclosed that Naira Marley is in the custody of police and currently undergoing interrogations as investigations are being carried out on the circumstances surrounding the death of the singer.

Naira Marley’s arrest is coming 5 days after Sam Larry was detained in police custody.

However, the Lagos State Police Command had sought a 30-day remand for Fashola and the others to complete their ongoing investigation.

In its ruling, Magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun ruled that a 21-day remand would suffice.