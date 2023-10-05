Mohbad: Court Remands Naira Marley, Larry, 2 Others

…As Police Declare Primeboy Wanted

A Sabo –Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court yesterday ordered the remand of Abdulazeez Fashola (a.k.a. Naira Marley) 32, and three others for alleged conspiracy and murder of singer Oladimeji Aloba popularly known as Mohbad. The others remanded are Ogedengbe Fisayo, 37; Ayo- bami Sadiq, 27, and Samson Eletu 45.

This is also as the Lagos Police Command has declared one Owodunni Ibrahim aka Prime Boy wanted over the 27-year- old artiste’s death. The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adeola Olatubosun, ordered the remand of Naira Marley and others for 21 days in the State Police Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCID) and adjourned the case until October 25.

She also ordered that the suspects should be granted access to medicals and lawyers of their choice. They are charged with conspiracy and suspected murder. Earlier, DSP Umaru Bello and ASP Augustine Nwabuisi, who led the legal officers for the police, urged the court to remand the men for 30 days to establish that an offence was committed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mohbad died on Sept .12 in Lagos. Meanwhile, the Lagos Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement yesterday said Primeboy was declared wanted after his failure to honour police invitation successfully sent to him since the commencement of investigation into the circumstances leading to the death of Mohbad, by the Lagos State Police Command.

Hundeyin said Ibrahim is approximately 1.64-m tall, male, dark-complexioned with tribal marks and Yoruba by tribe. His last known address is 3rd Power, Oke Eletu, Ikorodu. He said if seen, the public should contact the nearest police station or call 0803 688 5727. The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Idowu Owohun- wa, hereby offers a handsome reward of N1,000,000 (One Million Naira Only) to anyone with useful information leading to his arrest.