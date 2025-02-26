Mohbad: Court Clears Naira Marley, Sam Larry, 2 Others

Share

…orders nurse, friend to face prosecution

The Magistrates’ Court in Sabo, Yaba, Lagos State, has exonerated mu – sic star Abdulazeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley and music promoter Samson Balogun Eletu, also called Sam Larry, in connection with the death of singer Aloba Ilerioluwa, widely known as Mohbad.

Magistrate Ejiro Kubenje, acting upon legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP), ruled that there was no case against the duo. Also freed are Owodunni Ibrahim (Primeboy) and Mohbad’s former manager, Opere Babatunde.

However, the court determined that auxiliary nurse Feyisayo Ogedengbe and Mohbad’s associate, Ayobami Sadiq, would face prosecution for reck – less and negligent acts under Section 251(e) of the Lagos State Criminal Law, 2015. The duo will be tried at the Magistrate Court.

According to the DPP’s legal advice, while evidence indicated that Naira Marley and Sam Larry had engaged in unlawful assaults against Mohbad, these actions did not constitute criminal responsibility for his death.

The document detailed the circumstances leading to Mohbad’s fatal injury in September 2023. At a concert in Ikorodu, an altercation between Mohbad and Primeboy resulted in Mohbad punching a vehicle’s glass window.

He had suffered a deep cut on his right arm, which later became infected due to improper medical care. The DPP identified this as the direct cause of his death.

Despite ongoing forensic examinations, the Lagos State government decided not to delay legal proceedings indefinitely. The DPP’s report stated that the deceased’s family is free to present independent forensic findings during the trial.

The report alleged that Sadiq procured an unqualified auxil – iary nurse, Ogedengbe, to treat Mohbad’s wound. Ogedengbe was alleged to have administered injections and medication without proper knowledge of his medical history, leading to severe reactions.

Shortly after the treatment, according to the report, Mohbad suffered convulsions and was pronounced dead at Med Care Hospital, Lekki.

Citing Sections 209 and 16(1) (d) of the Lagos State Criminal Law, the DPP concluded that both Ogedengbe and Sadiq were culpable of involuntary manslaughter, as Sadiq knowingly engaged an unqualified medical practitioner and Ogedengbe proceeded with treatment beyond her expertise.

The report also recounted multiple instances of alleged assaults on Mohbad by Naira Marley, Sam Larry, and associates.

In June 2023, Mohbad was reportedly attacked at a nightclub, and in October 2023, he and his friends were allegedly assaulted at Naira Marley’s residence.

Share

Please follow and like us: