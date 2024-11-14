Mohbad: Concerns Over Prosecution Amid Ongoing Coroner’s Inquest

Share

Mr Ayobami Sodiq, otherwise known as ‘Spending Sodiq’ who is a friend to late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Imoleayo Aloba also known as Mohbad has raised concerns regarding the recent publication in online media that the Department of Public Prosecutions’ (DPP) has decided to proceed with his prosecution over the singer’s death.

Sodiq who raised the concern through his Solicitors, Bonajo Badejo & Co, represented by Stephen Ehinmowo, stated that the decision to prosecute him while the coroner’s inquest is ongoing, will amount to a travesty.

The inquest, launched on September 26, 2023, by the Lagos State Government through the Chief Coroner’s office, aims to investigate the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s sudden death under the Coroner System Laws of Lagos State, sections 14 and 15.

According to Solicitors, Sodiq made himself available during the inquest, and presented clear evidence and he was equally cross-examined extensively without loss of credibility.

The evidence presented so far at the inquest, is sufficient to exonerate him from any liability on the unfortunate demise of Mohbad.

His Solicitors stated that the findings of the coroner’s inquest is very crucial in determining the cause of death, which will aid in deciding any subsequent legal proceedings.

Deciding to prosecute based on incomplete facts and evidence is premature and unjustified.” This not only risks unfair charges but also undermines the integrity of the legal system.”

“While the desire for swift justice is understandable, rushing to prosecute before the inquest concludes would undermine the fairness of the process.

“Premature prosecution could result in wrongful charges or conflicting conclusions, potentially damaging public trust in the justice system.

Mr Sodiq stated that to ensure fairness and prevent miscarriage of justice, it is essential to allow the coroner’s inquest to be completed and its findings considered before, the DPP would initiate any criminal charges.

“It is only fair that the State Government who initiated the Inquest, should allow the process to run its course to conclusion in a transparent manner, in a way that helps build trust in the legal system and ensures that the investigation is fair, free from bias, and without any appearance of witch-hunting.”

His Solicitors however urged the DPP to reconsider its decision to ignore the pending inquest and proceeding with prosecution at this stage.

