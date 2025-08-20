Mohbad: Bashir Ahmad Defends Naira Marley, Says He’s Innocent

Former Presidential aide to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad, has waded into the controversy surrounding the late singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, and his former record label boss, Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley.

Ahmad, in a statement shared on his X handle on Wednesday, said he only took time to properly go through the Naira Marley–Mohbad saga after watching a recent video where Naira Marley presented his side of the story.

According to Ahmad, he was convinced by the “thorough documentation” presented by the Marlian Records boss, which included messages, calls, videos, and dates from the beginning of their relationship until the last time they communicated.

“Honestly, I wouldn’t have believed him if he hadn’t documented everything so thoroughly,” Ahmad wrote. “It is truly a blessing when God gives you the wisdom to document every important situation in your life.

“That habit alone can save you from injustice and false narratives. Those who wrongly accused Naira Marley owe him an apology, at the very least. May Mohbad continue to rest in peace.”