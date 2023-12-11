Mohbad Bags Two Posthumous Awards In Ghana

Late Nigeria Afrobeat singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad has bagged two posthumous awards in Ghana.

New Telegraph recalls that Mohbad died in controversial circumstances on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, and was later buried the next day, September 13.

Following calls for a proper investigation into his death his body was later exhumed on the 21st of September for an autopsy to be carried out to determine the actual cause of his death.

In a new development, the Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy Awards in Ghana has honoured the singer, who died at the age of 26 as he bagged the Supreme African Street-Hop Artist of the Year and Supreme African Song of the Year (Beast and Peace).

According to reports, the singer was expected to receive his award nomination and approval letter before his tragic death.

The prestigious awards organizers also honoured the late singer by creating a new award category that will be given to the best artists each year.

He was immortalized as Supreme Imole Rookie Street-Pop Artiste of the Year.