Mohammed: We Support And Promote The Nigerian Government Agenda At Global Energy Space

Alhaji Lai Mohammed, a former Minister of Information and Culture and currently the Managing Partner, Bruit Costaud, in this interview with SUCCESS NWOGU, speaks on oil the power sector and gas issues in the country

Many believe that energy is key to national growth and development. How should Nigeria go about this to achieve economic, industrial, technological and infrastructural growth? It is no secret that industrial growth rides on the back of new energy evolution. With the Industrial Revolution came the staggering rise of coal. By the turn of the 20th Century, around half of the world’s energy came from coal; and the other half from biomass. Throughout the 1900s, the world adopted a broader range of sources. First oil, gas, then hydropower. Nigeria is blessed with various sources of energy enough to power the entire continent.

From large deposits of coal in Enugu, hydro-dams in various parts of the country, oil and gas reserves in the Niger Delta to the vast sunshine by the geographic location of the country, and the presence of geothermal in Ikogosi warm springs in Southwest. We are, however, yet to tap into the abundance of some major sources of energy that exist in the country and BC Advisory members are privileged to have practical global experience working with various sources of energy. We envision a Nigeria powered by low carbon footprints by using gas as a source of energy to actualise our energy transition plan towards Net Zero by 2060. We also see an energy mix that will not only be oil, gas and hydro but will also include biofuels, solar, wind, geothermal and clean hydrogen.

The 2023 Electricity Bill signed into law by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is a major milestone in erecting the building blocks in driving energy security, states grid and investment in the power sector. BC Energy plans on working with stakeholders from policy/lawmakers to regulatory authorities, energy developers; generating companies, (Gencos), transmission companies (Transcos), and distribution companies (Discos) to grow the sector. Bruit Costaud Energy/BCE Advisory is driving the BC strategic solution to ensuring energy security in Nigeria in order to achieve economic, industrial, technological and overall growth of the nation.

The ex-President, Muhammadu Buhari’s government you served as the Minister of Information and Culture launched the Energy Transition Plan. Many people have criticised that plan, for among other reasons, that there were not enough consultations with critical stakeholders for their inputs. Do you think that Energy Transition Plan is formidable? Recall that at the 2021 UN Climate Change Conference (COP 26), Nigeria committed to achieving net-zero by 2060. Thereafter, Nigeria enacted the Climate Change Act in 2021, to provide a legal and functional framework for mainstream climate change management at the national level. Nigeria later launched the Energy Transition Plan (ETP) in August 2022 to address the challenges of energy poverty and climate change.

The fact remains that Nigeria is a heavily dependent fossil fuel nation, and reducing carbon footprint and evolving with a balanced, equitable and just energy transition plan, will be a continuous process. It is a cycle that includes identifying the challenges, analysing and evaluating the various options, prioritising areas to focus on, putting in place action plans and implementing them, followed by monitoring and auditing the output of the various actions and repeating the cycle again, to adjust and evolve as part of a continuous improvement plan.

The current version of energy transition plan is not cast in stone. It is a very well put together piece of work based on information available and accessible to the committee tasked with the job. Nigeria like every other nation is intensifying efforts in learning new technologies and new concepts, in areas of decarbonisation and demethanisation. The various regulatory authorities, commissions and stakeholders are pushing the carbon footprint mitigation and sustainability.

Nigeria is an early adopter of the IFRS International Sustainability Standard Board ISSB S1 and S2 standards. Also, the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, in February this year, inaugurated a committee, that will develop the country’s carbon market activation plan, in the bid to create a blueprint to drive a sustainable carbon market ecosystem. These are part of the evolving initiatives of Energy Transition Plan, which is expected to unlock $2.5B green economy, attract crucial investments, catalyze emission reduction and foster sustainable development in Nigeria.

There is great emphasis on transition to renewable energies. How can Bruit Costaud contribute positively to Nigeria transiting to this global agenda? The concept of energy transition is not to abandon one energy source in totality but to increase the renewable portion of the energy mix to achieve a net zero or carbon negative

impact on the environment. Hence every effort towards reducing the carbon footprint of our energy source contributes towards the net zero agenda by 2060, which Nigeria as a country subscribes to. Bruit Costaud and its global partners are committed to supporting the energy transition plan and promoting technology know-how and transfer from global sustainable energy developers, in solar, wind, geothermal and hydro dam to Nigeria. We support and promote the Nigerian government agenda at global energy space in order to attract these investors and developers to the Nigerian market.

May we know about Bruit Costaud, its experience, expertise, capacity and capabilities? Bruit Costaud also known as BC Advisory is a consortium of experienced public service administrators at subnational and national levels, policy makers and technocrats with expertise in crafting policies and implementation of regulatory framework, and seasoned private sector professionals across diverse sectors driving the Nigeria economy. Our website www.bruitcostaud.com has a detailed profile of our highly capable and reputable advisory board members. The beauty of the diversity of our members is their age and years of experience.

We cut across two generations for continuity and evolution of the market; where the older experienced, exchange knowledge and lessons with the younger ones for a seamless and dynamic transition as the world we live in today is constantly changing. BC Advisory is the esteemed local partners of the world-renowned Ballard Partners Group and Africa’s foremost government affairs outfit. We leverage the regional and global experience of our partners to gain insight into the macro-economics of the region, and advise our clients on the strategic position to advance their agenda and affairs.

This may take the form of Business to Business (B2B), Business to Government (B2G) or Government to Government (G2G). We are committed to supporting public, private companies and multilateral institutions as they navigate the complexities of policy landscapes and regulatory bottlenecks. This is why we established early engagements with governing and regulatory bodies in the country. We have partnered with the Nigerian Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), and we have an ongoing engagement with Nigerian Content Development Management Board (NCDMB), to drive foreign direct investment and help new investors to understand the modus operandi in the country.

How can the company be useful in the exploration and commercialisation of the massive deep offshore reserves in Lagos? Lagos is a state of aquatic splendor and shares the Atlantic Ocean with other West African States. Before the discovery of Aje offshore oil, oil and gas exploration in the Gulf of Guinea had always been around the Niger Delta, Cameroun and Equatorial Guinea regions. However, the discovery of oil in Ivory Coast, gave an insight into the richness of the entire west coast of Africa from the MSGBC area of Mauritania and Senegal to Ghana and of course Lagos.

The discovery of Aje field on OML 113 offshore Lagos and Ogun field OML 110 made Lagos an oil and gas producing State. The drive to energize Lagos will largely depend on the commercialization of offshore Lagos gas to enable the gas to power generation business, grow the nation’s power generation capacity to meet its base load.

At BC Advisory, we clearly understand the dynamics of oil and gas project development evolution, from concept through Final Investment Decision (FID), to project execution, operations, and maintenance. Our expertise covers the entire spectrum. Our team has established a global reputation in the oil and gas industry, and more importantly, we have an established trusted working relationship with investors. BC Advisory has the technical, commercial, and financial advisory capabilities to attract and broker deals with technical and financial partners.

How will it help Lagos State deliver on its promise and vision of becoming Africa’s Model Mega City and Global, Economic and Financial Hub that is Safe, Secure, Functional and Productive? Lagos State an economic development powerhouse and a leading hub not just in Nigeria, but Africa in 2022 had stipulated in its Lagos State Development Plan (LSDP) 2052 a vision to accelerate economic development over the next 30 years, by scaling up on creating high-value and high-volume jobs. This vision transcends the maximum eight years reign of a sitting governor and there is therefore need for continuity from the previous administrations, and sustainability of commendable ongoing initiatives of the current administration.

Continuity and stability are key to bolstering investors’ confidence. Continuity and stability are also essential to unlocking opportunities and attracting investors, to enable Lagos State to achieve its full potential. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu launched, and his team, had been open and transparent about their commitment to the T.H.E.M.E+ Agenda by rendering an account of stewardship to Lagosians. The Governor has vowed to move twice as fast, as the administration continues its strive to propel Lagos forward. BC Advisory intends to key into the momentum powered by this administration and compliments the activities of the established economic committees in order to achieve and outperform.

You are the Managing Partner of the company. Other former ministers such as a former Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo; and a former Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs. Aisha Abubakar; are advisors of the firm. What will be the impact of the former ministers to the growth of the company or is the company a retirement haven for former Ministers? BC Advisory is not a retirement haven for past ministers but an incubator for ideas, concepts and strategic solutions necessary to drive the prosperity of our country. As past public office holders, we have great passion for the country, and we are trained professionals and captains of industry in our area of specializations in the private sectors prior to being called to serve the nation.

Our passion for what we do, continues to propel us into working with public and private institutions, to drive the economic development of the country. In the words of the Vice President, Senator Kassim Shettima, when we paid him a courtesy visit, he said “experience cannot be bought.” Our aim at BC Advisory is to help the new administration reduce the learning curves and exceed the performance of previous administrations. The former ministers on our Advisory Board are keen on sharing their knowledge and experience with the private sector while making themselves available at the service of the current holders of the public sector.