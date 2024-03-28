Mohammed Okays Appointments Of Chairmen, Heads Of MDAs

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has approved the appointments of chairman, members and heads of boards and parastatals. He told the appointees to bring a diverse range of skills and perspectives to their respective roles, and ensure a dynamic and inclusive approach to decision-making and governance.

According to the governor, the appointments also reflect his vision of assembling a team of professionals and experts who would contribute their wealth of experiences towards advancing the development agenda of Bauchi State. He expressed confidence in the capability of appointees to steer their respective agencies towards achieving set objectives and delivering quality services to the people.