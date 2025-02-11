Mohammed Mourns Female Journalist, Hafsat Adebayo

Share

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has mourned the passing of Hafsat Adebayo, a dedicated journalist and member of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Correspondents’ Chapel of Bauchi State.

According to the governor, Hafsat died after a prolonged battle with a brain tumor, leaving behind a legacy of diligence, passion, and commitment to truth and ethical reporting.

In a statement, which was signed by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Muktar Gidado and made available to newsmen yesterday in Bauchi, Governor Bala described her passing as a great loss not only to her immediate family, but also to the journalism profession, particularly in Bauchi State.

He praised her contributions to the dissemination of accurate and objective information, shaping public discourse, and promoting the ideals of a free and responsible press.

The governor extended his heartfelt condolences to Hafsat’s family, praying that Almighty Allah grants them the strength to bear this great loss.

Share

Please follow and like us: