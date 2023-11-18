Mohammed Lawal’s Son: Politicians With Negative Interests Caused Rift Between My Dad, Saraki

…Says ‘Kwarans Still Remember My Father For Being Innovative’

Mallam Hakeem Oladimeji Lawal is one of sons of the late former Military Governor of Ogun State who later was elected civilian governor of Kwara State, Alhaji Mohammed Adebayo Alabi Lawal. In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, he spoke on the life and times of the late soldier turned politician. Excerpt:

The late retired Rear Admiral Mohammed Alabi Lawal was a well trained naval officer of note who subsequently made appreciable impacts in politics; as a son, what kind of father was he to his children?

In appraising the life and times of my late father, I will try as much as possible to be objective without any form of bias but answer your question based on what I saw of him as a son. To us (his children), he was a mentor and role model. He taught us to imbibe integrity, to be honest and straightforward in all our dealings with fellow human beings. He also told us that whatever we do in life, we should strive to build a good name and reputation for ourselves and protect such jealously. He always told us that a good name and reputation will last us forever.

My father was a disciplinarian who also prioritised education. When I say education, he encouraged and supported us to acquire Western and Quranic education. He was of the view that Western education would put you in good stead in life to compete with anyone in any part of the world. He also told us and made us believe that Islamic education would teach you to be disciplined in all your dealings. He told us to always be patient and persevere in life and that in all things, there is an Ultimate Creator who makes all things happen.

What kind of husband was he to you mum?

He was a devoted and committed husband. He played his role to his wives and his children so well. He was a very caring husband and he also understood that behind any success of any man, there must be a woman. He knew that he had some able lieutenants who were there with him. It must be stated that my father had three wives but his relationship with each of them was different based on their individual personalities and character. He knew which of them to go to for his different needs.

People of his era are known to be disciplinarians; would you describe your father as such?

Oh yes! Coupled with the fact that he was a military officer, you should expect that naturally his discipline level would be something else but one thing is that he was a disciplinarian, but he would not want to beat us. One thing with people of his generation was that they usually found a way to instill discipline in us.

For my father, there were different kinds of canes that he showed us from time to time. He had koboko (hide skin cane) or pankere (sticks). He never used it on us. The only thing he did was to shout at you whenever you crossed the line. On many other occasions, he would sit us down and talk to us. That was his method of instilling discipline in us. That kind of method is reflecting positively in us.

What was his typical day like? I mean when he woke up and the things he did in the morning?

He was the only one who knew when he woke up but what I knew about him is that he woke up very early to say his early morning prayers. He woke us all up to say our prayers too. After that, he prepared himself for work. His days started around 5:30 am. Being a soldier, he was posted to different parts of the country but what he did was to settle his family in a location while he moved from one part of the country to the other.

We never moved with him wherever he was posted to. He had an array of friends across the country whom he met in his tours of duty from moving around. Most of the time, he served in Lagos. For him, to get to work, he had to start very early. He probably left home as early as 6:00am or 6:30 am. Most of the time, he never returned home until late in the evening. He was a hard worker.

What was his favourite meal?

My father’s favourite meal was Tuwo Rice with Wara (local cheese).

You said he was very busy, whenever he came home what kind of people visited him at home?

My dad didn’t have too many friends. Most of his visitors were his professional colleagues in the military. He hosted some of his civilian friends and family members too. He was also visited by his friends whom he grew up with. Many of these friends were those he attended schools with from primary to secondary and those who attended the same university with him. He established an unbroken relationship with most of them.

Do you remember his colleagues in the Navy?

I remember Admiral (Jubril) Ayinla who was very close to him. I also remember Admiral (Mike) Akhigbe who was our neighbour and his colleague. I remember Chief Bode George too. I also remember another colleague, Vice Admiral (Ibrahim) Ogohi who eventually became the chief Naval Staff. These were our neighbours at one point in time or the other.

Did you live with him in Government House when he was appointed the Military Governor of Ogun State?

I was young then and I was in a boarding school in Ibadan. I only went there to stay during holidays. The situation was just normal. You know that it was a military era. I saw it more as a military posting but the only difference was that the security personnel that were attached to him were much larger than those that would have been normally attached to him in any other military posting.

One other thing was that he couldn’t move from one point to the other without clearance from his retinue of security aides who followed him everywhere. That notwithstanding, the situation didn’t prevent us from doing whatever we normally did as a family.

What prompted him to go into politics?

I think that must have been propelled by the need to serve his people. It was perhaps an opportunity to do things differently. From his experience in Ogun State, he realised that he could make a more meaningful impact in the lives of his people.

What did you see of him as governor in Kwara? Was there any difference in what you saw in Ogun State?

Of course there was a lot of difference. As a soldier it was something of a military posting to be assigned to govern a state. With that, you couldn’t leave your station without the permission of your commander-in-chief but that is not so with a civilian regime; so, the environment and the two situations were very different. As an elected civilian governor, your responsibility is to the people whom you have been elected to serve.

As a military administrator, it is an appointment whether you serve diligently or not, your career progression is dependent on how your superiors feel about you. People still talk about him in Kwara today because of his desire to serve the people. He did well to empower the people of the state financially.

Your father was somewhat very charismatic; everywhere you went the shout of ‘Up Lawal’ rented the air but despite his popularity, he had problems with some elite in Kwara State; why was that?

What I can say to that was that my father was way ahead of his time. What he saw, I mean his vision, his ideals were quite ahead of his time. Naturally, there would always be resistance to change but the change would eventually come. It was a lack of understanding of his vision that cropped up but eventually when he died, even though those who opposed him now saw some merits in his viewpoints and his actions.

Sometime too, opposition to him was not lack of understanding but part of the game of politics is to employ negative propaganda and that was what has continued to hinder our collective development as a nation. Imagine if in 1999 and 2003 the vision that was being driven then was not perceived as contrary to the established status quo it was adopted as a way forward. It was seen as a new way of thinking, you can imagine where the state will be today.

When you are ahead of your time, either you conform with the status quo or you try to change it. People who conform, people forget them but those who bring in new things to change the system people never forget them. This is part of the reason the people still remember him till date.

He was initially friendly with the late Dr. Olusola Saraki, what happened between the two of them?

Both of them are gone now but I believe that before their passing they also realised that they probably made some mistakes in the way they related with each other. In politics, people often come in-between people for one reason or the other. The mentality of our political gladiators which is quite unfortunate is the thinking that someone will have to be brought down for you to progress.

It was more of a misunderstanding and it was more of people coming between them. Imagine what Kwara would be if they finished the way they started. It is normal for misunderstanding to be in politics but what is needed is for those affected to manage it when it happens. Sometimes, men of power don’t see what others see. Sometimes, that position can make them not see what others see.

Politics is all about having so many diverse interests working at cross purposes. To me, I don’t think the two of them would not have resolved their differences if other people were not there playing some negative roles.

What was the relationship between your late father and the Ilorin Emirate Council, particularly, the Emir?

The relationship was very cordial; you know that the Emir was like a big brother to my father. Like we say, the politics of our state is fluid but unfortunately we got to a situation where people put politics where they should not. Our traditional institutions should be immune from politics. The politics of these people (my father’s opponents) is still affecting the society till date.