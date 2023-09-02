Mohammed Goni’s Son: Buhari Refused to Release My Dad Despite Being Cleared by Tribunal

… says my father rejected Shagari’s offer to join NPN after leaving GNPP …recounts how Jakande assisted Goni when FG starved him of funds

Engr. Umar Mohammed Goni is one of the sons of the late Alhaji Mohammed Goni, the first executive governor of old Borno State (now Borno and Yobe states). In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, he talked about the political journey of his father as well as how his father shaped his outlook in life. Excerpts:

What are you to the late Alhaji Mohammed Goni?

I’m his son, his second son.

Goni was a notable politician, a community leader and administrator; as a son what kind of man was he?

Like you said, he was an achiever based on his achievements as the governor in Borno State. He was the governor of the two states of Borno and Yobe at that time. All the legacies that he left behind are still there for all to see. All the major projects that affect human lives directly can be traced to him. Just what Alhaji (Lateef) Jakande did in Lagos. This is the reason for the success of the PDP (Peoples Democratic Party) when he contested against Kashim Shettima in 2011.

That time, Ali Sheriff was the state governor. The ruling party lost the election because of the goodwill my father had with people of the state who cherished what my father did for them when he was the governor of the state. That was the first time that the PDP would produce two senators at the National Assembly out of the three available to the state. The people of the state put so much pressure on him to contest the governorship and he was very reluctant. He told them that it wasn’t possible for him to return to the office that he left many decades ago.

He was told that many of the legacies that he left have been badly managed by governors who came after. They told him that things were deteriorating and that they wanted him back.

What kind of a father was he to you, his children?

He was very caring to us as a father as long as you did what was right.

What do you mean by ‘doing the right thing’?

The right thing to him was whatever is right with regards to etiquette, and good behavior must be seen to be done at all times. You must respect elders. For him, you have to go to school because education was his main priority for his children. You would get into trouble with him if you failed to go to school. He would do anything to encourage his children and whoever he knew to go to school. He would go all the way to provide the right assistance to us to further our educational pursuits.

He would encourage you to reach the height that you desire in education. He would push you to do a doctorate degree but he won’t mind if it was just a first degree.

What kind of husband was he to his wife?

I don’t want to come across as ex-aggregating but he was a husband in a manner that a woman would wish for in a man. From what I saw of the two of them, they were like friends. It is unfortunate that the two of them are late now. Immediately after my father died, one of my uncles told us that my mum would soon join her husband. That happened exactly a year after the death of my father. We eventually buried them close together, at the same place.

People of his generation are known to be disciplinarians; would you describe your father as such?

Apart from the late Lateef Jakande, my father was the only governor that was discharged by a special military tribunal that looked into activities of the governors that were removed from office. The tribunal was headed by Brigadier Peter Adomokhai. Jakande and my father were never put up for trial by the tribunal for any form of misconduct. That was his anger with General (Muhammadu) Buhari who was the military head of state then.

He was angry with General Buhari who still detained him despite the fact that he was cleared by the panel. He wasn’t released until General (Ibrahim) Babangida took over in 1985. He was released alongside all other detained state governors. Mr. Clement Akpamgbo who was the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice came out to say that all the former governors had been pardoned. My father took an exception to that and asked why the government was pardoning him for an offence he never committed. At the end of the day, they had to write him an apology letter with the understanding that he won’t make it public.

Was your father someone who beat his children when they offended him?

I can’t recall any occasion when he had to beat any of us. I can remember one occasion when he was the governor in 1983; I entered his room with one of my younger brothers. We saw one briefcase containing cash. I opened and closed it.

I told him that the briefcase contained cash and he asked me to tell him how I got to know. My younger brother said I was the one that opened it. That perhaps was the only day that he slapped me. Since then, I learnt not to go close to anything that wasn’t put in my care. It’s not that we don’t offend him from time to time but he would only reprimand us not to do what we did.

What was his typical day like?

After retirement what he would do immediately after he woke up by 4am was to go round the house to check things. He would then go to the mosque within the compound to say his early morning prayers. He did that till 8am. By 9am, he would enter the bathroom to clean up. Af- ter taking his breakfast, he would leave for the sitting room by 10am to receive his guests who had been waiting to see him. By 1 or 2pm, he would retire to the mosque to say his prayers.

He did the same by 4pm before he read his Quran for about an hour after which would go round the house again. He used such an opportunity to tend to his flowers within the house. That was what he did for several years after he left as the governor. He couldn’t undertake anything communal because of the fact that the governments that came after he left were military. He left government at the age of 40 or 41.

You said he played host to visitors, what kind of people came to see him?

Most of the people that came were his former political associates. His relatives came too; may be his former colleagues once in a while, some- times, serving governors and other government officials. All manner of people came to him, those seeking advice from him. Those jostling for one political office or the other. Job seekers too came to him.

In 1983, your father lost the governorship to Alhaji Ashiek Jarma, could you recall the circumstances that led to his defeat?

I was young then but from what I was told, my father was offered the governorship ticket on the platform of the NPN (National Party of Nigeria) by former President Shehu Shagari who wanted Borno State to be part of the ruling party then.

The former President wanted my father to contest under NPN but my father turned down the offer, saying he didn’t share the same ideology with the people in the NPN. The genesis of his loss was within his party, the GNPP (Great Nigeria Peoples Party). The leader of the party which brought my father to power was the late Alhaji Waziri Ibrahim.

Did your father have issues with his leader, Alhaji Waziri Ibrahim?

Mostly because that might have prompted his exit from the GNPP. I think when he was about leaving the party he was approached by the NPN which offered him their gover- norship ticket which he eventually rejected.

Under which platform did your father eventually contest for re-election?

He defected to the UPN because the late Alhaji Lateef Jakande was his very great ally. This is why till date, if you go to Borno, you’ll see places called Lagos Street. There is even Lagos House. There was a time the Federal Government starved my father of funds but Jakande was providing him funds to be able to carry out projects. These places were named after Lagos State because of the assistance the state gave to Borno in times of its needs. That was why it was easy to join the UPN because he also shared the same ideology with the leaders of the party. He supported Chief (Obafemi) Awolowo in Borno. In the end, NPN deployed its power of incumbency to win the state. Alhaji Jarma was serving as a federal minister at that time. He was given the governorship ticket (of the NPN) when my father rejected it.

Who did the GNPP give the governorship ticket to?

The ticket was given to Alhaji Abba Gana, the former minister of the FCT who was my father’s commissioner for works. Was he the commissioner when they drafted him? Yes of course! My father and Alhaji Jarma were classmates and very good friends.

Did the outcome of the election eventually soil the relationship between your father and Alhaji Jarma?

My father preached his leader’s philosophy of ‘politics without bitterness’.

What kind of relationship did your father maintain with the late Alhaji Waziri Ibrahim before they died?

He treated Alhaji Ibrahim as a leader. He gave him all the due respect he deserved despite differences in their respective ideology. They differed policy wise and they had to part ways.

What about his relationship with the late Chief Awolowo?

I don’t know the extent of the relationship between them but at a point when my father was the governor when our last born was born in 1983… My younger brother’s name is Law- al but people assumed that he was named after Chief Awolowo. They corrupted my younger brother’s name to Awolawal.

Did Chief Awolowo visit your family at any time?

He did. Even, the late (General Tunde) Idiagbon who was the second in command to General Buhari did. He (Idiagbon) came in 1997 when my grandmother died. These are people that detained my father.

Where was your father when the December 1983 coup took place?

He was in Saudi Arabia.

How did he take it?

It was announced on television and soldiers came to our house. They cordoned the whole house but as a young boy, I was playing football in the house because I didn’t understand what was going on. They asked my late mum for the whereabouts of my father. She told them that he had travelled for Hajj. They left when they were satisfied that he wasn’t around after they searched everywhere looking for him. I think the military contingent was led by a Major or Lieutenant-Colonel.

What did your father do when he learnt about the coup?

He had to come back home, though he was scheduled to travel to the UK but he cancelled the trip to come home. Upon his return, he went straight to the offices of the NSO (National Security Organisation). He took himself there.

Did the family ever visit him where he was detained?

Yes! He was detained in Jos. He was initially detained in Lagos before he was transferred to Jos. I went with my late mum twice to see him at his detention camp in Jos.

When did you last see him before he died?

The day before he died I came into the house and saw him taking a walk around the compound. I observed that he was leaning on his walk stick and I asked him if he needed medical attention. He told me that it wasn’t necessary to do so. The next day was Ramadan and after breaking my fast, the person next to me observed that my father hadn’t come down to break his fast. When we got to his room, he was breathing heavily.

It was during the COVID- 19 pandemic, we rushed him to the hospital but we couldn’t get him to be admitted. We thereafter rushed him to a specialist hospital where the commissioner for health came. At that time, one of my uncles was a commissioner too who called his counterpart in the Ministry of Health and he was rushed to the teaching hospital where he died.