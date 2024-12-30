Mohammed Consoles Jigawa Gov Over Mother, Son’s Passing

Share

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed on Saturday paid a condolence visit to his Jigawa State counterpart Umar Namadi following the death of his mother Hajiya Maryam Namadi Umar, and eldest son Abdulwahab.

Namadi’s mother passed away on December 25, with Abdulwahab losing his life in a vehicle accident the next day. During the visit, Mohammed described the losses as deeply painful and a great test of faith.

He acknowledged the deceased as exemplary individuals whose contributions to their community and family will be remembered.

Mohammed prayed for Allah’s mercy upon their souls and for strength and fortitude for the family to bear the irreparable loss.

