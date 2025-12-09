Mohamed Salah Sparks LaLiga Transfer Interest

There are strong indications that Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, who has grown increasingly unsettled at Anfield, could be edging toward a move to LaLiga.
The forward’s situation has sparked fresh speculation over his future as interest from Spain has begun to intensify.
Real Madrid have emerged as unexpected contenders for Salah’s signature, with the Liverpool star’s future at Anfield increasingly uncertain.
According to a report, New Telegraph gathered that the Spanish giants are contemplating a move for the Egyptian forward.
Salah’s relationship with Liverpool appears to be strained, fueling speculation that a departure could be imminent, possibly as early as the January transfer window.
Reports claim that Real Madrid is closely tracking the situation, seeing a possible opening in the transfer market. Tensions between Salah and Liverpool are said to have grown after a fiery post-match interview he gave following the draw with Leeds United, further fuelling speculation over his future.
In the interview, Salah claimed the club had “thrown him under the bus” and admitted his relationship with manager Arne Slot was “broken.”
In a decisive move, Liverpool have excluded their star forward from the squad for the upcoming Champions League clash against Inter Milan. The decision has fueled speculation that the club might be willing to consider a sale.
The report suggests Real Madrid’s interest is partly driven by their own squad planning, as they are considering the departure of Brazilian forward Rodrygo Goes.
Reports suggest that Liverpool is among the clubs showing interest in Rodrygo, sparking speculation about a possible player-swap deal between the two forwards.
Although the opportunity to play at the Santiago Bernabeu would appeal to many players, several factors could complicate a move for Salah. His age, combined with the likely hefty transfer fee Liverpool would demand, may not fit with Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez’s current plans.
Meanwhile, clubs from Saudi Arabia are reportedly leading the race to sign the forward. Al-Hilal has been recently linked with Salah, making a move to the Middle East seem more likely at this point than a transfer to Spain.