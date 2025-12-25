Liverpool and Egypt football star Mohamed Salah has begin the Christmas day celebration with his annual tradition of posting a cosy family photo on his social media page, even as he balances international duties at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 in Morocco.

The image, shared on social media, shows the 33-year-old posing with his family amid festive decorations, including a large gingerbread man cutout, delighting many followers while reigniting a familiar online debate.

Salah’s annual Christmas post has become a much-anticipated moment each holiday season, with past photos featuring colourful trees and coordinated outfits that draw widespread attention and affection from fans around the world.

This year’s snapshot continued that tradition, offering a rare and intimate glimpse into the personal side of one of football’s most celebrated players.

READ ALSO:

However, the gesture also drew criticism from some commentators, particularly voices from conservative corners of Salah’s Muslim fanbase who questioned the appropriateness of celebrating a Christian holiday despite its cultural prominence.

Detractors posted comments urging him to delete the photo or suggesting the celebration was inappropriate, while others defended the forward for embracing a spirit of inclusivity and family togetherness.

The Christmas post comes in the midst of Salah’s focus on AFCON 2025, where he has already made a significant impact on the pitch. In Egypt’s opening match against Zimbabwe on December 23, he scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner to secure a 2–1 victory, underscoring his importance to the national team as they pursue continental glory.

Despite uncertainties surrounding his club season with Liverpool earlier this month, Salah’s leadership and commitment to Egypt’s AFCON campaign have been evident, with his late goal against Zimbabwe marking a key moment in the Pharaohs’ tournament so far.

As Egypt continues its AFCON journey, Salah’s blend of sporting excellence and personal expression from the pitch to his festive family traditions keeps fans and followers engaged both on and off the field this holiday season.