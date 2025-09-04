Moghalu To Soludo: Stop Attacking Obi, Make Your Campaign Issue-Based

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for the November 8 Anambra State governorship poll George Moghalu yesterday slammed Governor Charles Soludo for attacking Peter Obi.

Speaking in Nawfija, Umunze and Agulu in the Orumba South and Anaocha LGAs, Moghalu asked Soludo to make his campaign for the election issue-based rather than attacking individuals.

According to him, the election is crucial for the people, adding that it will determine the fate of the state in the next four years. Moghalu said the governorship poll would play a decisive role in the 2027 presidential election.

According to him, the South East desires to produce the next President, backing the candidate of the LP in the 2023 presidential poll Peter Obi to succeed President Bola Tinubu. He said: “If we truly desire an Igbo presidency, Anambra must make a bold statement.”