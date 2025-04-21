Moghalu Pays Tribute To Pope Francis

Share

The Labour Party’s Governorship Candidate for the upcoming November 8, 2025, gubernatorial election in Anambra State, George Moghalu, has extended his heartfelt condolences to the Catholic Church and the Vatican over the passing of His Holiness, Pope Francis, who died on Monday, April 21, at the age of 88.

In a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Ikenna Agu, on Monday, Moghalu a former Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and a veteran politician described the late Pope as more than a religious figure, calling him a global moral compass whose humility, compassion, and dedication to peace transcended faiths, borders, and generations.

“His papacy redefined leadership in the Catholic Church, breaking barriers and building bridges through love, inclusion, and charity,” Moghalu said.

Reflecting on the profound influence of Pope Francis, Moghalu highlighted the Pope’s deep connection to Anambra, a state renowned for its strong Catholic heritage.

“In Anambra, a land deeply rooted in Catholic tradition and values, Pope Francis was a beacon of inspiration to millions. His teachings ignited hope in the hearts of the poor, the marginalized, and the broken. His life was a testament to the power of kindness, simplicity, and fearless advocacy for the voiceless,” he remarked.

While mourning the Pope’s passing, Moghalu also emphasized the need to celebrate a life of uncommon service and enduring impact.

“While we mourn this monumental loss, we also celebrate a life well lived — a life that challenged us to be better humans, to walk in the light of truth, and to carry the burdens of others with dignity and faith,” he said.

Moghalu extended his deepest sympathies on behalf of his family, campaign council, and the people of Anambra State to the Vatican, the global Catholic community, and all those touched by Pope Francis’ ministry.

“The world has lost a shepherd, a peacemaker, and a rare symbol of divine humanity. Though his voice is now silent, his legacy will echo forever in our hearts,” he concluded.

