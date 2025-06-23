Moghalu: Okopoly Attack Systemic Collapse Of Law And Order

Share

Labour Party candidate for the November 8 Anambra State governorship election, Dr. George Moghalu, has described as systemic collapse of law and order, the attack on Oko Polytechnic that led to the death of two students and abduction of two others.

Mogyin a statement by spokesperson of Director Media and Publicity, George Moghalu Campaign Organisation, Dr. Ikenna Agu, decried what he called “the creeping normalisation of violence,” especially around academic institutions in Anambra State.

He called on the authorities to address the problem with urgency, sincerity, and firmness. “Our students deserve protection.

Our campuses must remain sanctuaries of safety and learning, not hunting grounds for criminal gangs and cultic monsters,” he said.

Moghalu regretted that a high school in Anambra State has become an institution of a theatre of bloodshed instead of a sacred citadel of enlightenment, aspiration, and youthful dreams.

According to him, no society can lay claim to civilisation when its youths are butchered in cold blood for no just cause.

“No government can thump its chest in pride while its future generation is being silenced by bullets in their prime. We cannot continue like this,” he warned.

