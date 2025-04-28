Moghalu Holds Thanksgiving After Primary Election Victory

Share

On Sunday, April 27, 2025, George Moghalu, the Labour Party (LP) candidate for the November 8 Anambra governorship election, led his entourage to a special thanksgiving service at Blessed Iwene Tansi Catholic Church, Umudioka, to celebrate his victory in the party’s primary election.

The service was officiated by the Spiritual Director of the Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, Uke, and Parish Priest of Blessed Iwene Tansi Catholic Church, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obimma, popularly known as Fr. Ebube Muonso, who showered praises on Moghalu for his humility and deep faith in God.

Describing the LP candidate as a man of simplicity and devotion, Obimma said, “I love this man so much because of his simplicity of heart.”

He compared Moghalu to the United States President Donald Trump, highlighting that both leaders openly placed God at the center of their political journeys.

“During his campaigns, Trump depended on God, and even after his victory, he insisted on offering thanksgiving first before anything else,” Obimma recounted, drawing parallels with Moghalu’s own public expressions of gratitude.

The priest, renowned for his fearless advocacy for truth, noted that while many politicians seek power through dubious spiritual means, Moghalu chose to stand before God in thanksgiving.

“Some consult witches, secret cults, and agents of darkness; but here is Dr. George Moghalu in the presence of God,” he emphasized.

In his remarks, Moghalu — former Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and a veteran political figure — attributed his success at the April 5 Labour Party primary to divine grace.

“I cannot stop thanking God for His unending love upon my life and my family, especially for His grace on my political career,” Moghalu said.

He recalled seeking divine guidance at St. Louis Catholic Church, Uruagu-Nnewi, even before formally declaring his intention to contest the governorship election.

Fondly called Ohamadike by supporters, Moghalu explained that he returned to the church not only to thank God for past victories but also to seek divine favor and courage for the crucial journey ahead to the November 8 polls.

He urged Obimma to continue his global ministry of spiritual direction and encouragement.

The highlight of the thanksgiving service was a symbolic moment when Moghalu and his entourage presented thanksgiving offerings at the altar, amid prayers, songs, and an outpouring of gratitude.

