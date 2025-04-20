Moghalu Felicitates With Nigerians On Easter

Share

As Christians around the world celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, the Anambra State Labour Party governorship candidate and immediate past Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), George Moghalu, has extended his heartfelt Easter greetings to the good people of Anambra State.

In his message titled “Easter: A Season of Hope and a Call to Renew Anambra,” Moghalu called for unity, hope, and a renewed collective resolve as the state approaches a decisive moment in its democratic journey.

“Easter reminds us of the enduring power of faith, sacrifice, and redemption,” he stated.

“It is a time to rekindle our hope and reaffirm our belief in a future where our children can thrive in peace, security, and prosperity.”

Reflecting on the challenges currently confronting Anambra, Moghalu emphasized the importance of purposeful leadership and a people-focused agenda.

“Anambra is blessed with industrious and intelligent people,” he said.

“Yet, we must admit that we have not fully realized our potential. This election season presents us with a critical opportunity—to make a decisive turn toward leadership that is transparent, competent, and genuinely committed to the welfare of all.”

Moghalu, a seasoned public servant with decades of experience in governance and administration, reaffirmed his commitment to serve as the next governor of Anambra State.

He pledged to bring a leadership style anchored on integrity, development, and inclusive growth.

“I offer myself not as a career politician, but as a servant leader—one who understands the challenges, who has listened to the people, and who is ready to build a state where every Anambra citizen can succeed.

“Whether you are a trader in Onitsha, a student in Awka, a farmer in Ayamelum, or a tech entrepreneur in Nnewi, you deserve a government that works for you.”

He urged Ndi Anambra to take advantage of the Easter season to heal old wounds, restore unity, and recommit to shared values of peace, dignity, and progress.

“As we gather with our families and loved ones this Easter, let us also reflect on the decisions ahead that will shape the destiny of our dear state. With your support, we can build a new Anambra—united, secure, and prosperous for all.

“May the blessings of the risen Christ fill every home with love, peace, and renewed purpose. Happy Easter to you all.”

Share