Moghalu Dismisses Disqualification Rumour

Labour Party’s governorship candidate in Anambra State, Chief George Moghalu, has dismissed reports claiming that a court has disqualified him from contesting the November 8 governorship election.

Moghalu described the reports as baseless and politically motivated, insisting that his candidacy is not under threat.

In a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Johnson Okoye, Moghalu reaffirmed that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) duly monitored the Labour Party’s primary election and officially published his name as the party’s candidate.

“Let us state clearly and unequivocally: these rumors are entirely false. Dr. Moghalu’s candidacy is not in question. His emergence as the Labour Party’s governorship candidate followed all lawful and party procedures, was duly monitored by INEC, and officially published. His legitimacy is indisputable,” the statement read.

Moghalu accused his political opponents of orchestrating the rumour to distract his campaign and mislead voters.

“We are fully aware of those behind these malicious rumors. Their objective is obvious: to distract our campaign and confuse the people of Anambra, who rightly expect visionary and effective leadership.

“These are desperate tactics by politicians who, having lost their primaries, have migrated to other parties and now resort to cheap blackmail and propaganda. Ndi Anambra deserve to hear what these individuals can genuinely offer, not fabricated stories,” he said.

He urged the public to disregard the “malicious falsehoods,” maintaining that his campaign remains focused on delivering good governance.

“Dr. Moghalu’s candidacy remains firm, anchored in law, integrity, and the will of the people. Our campaign continues, unwavering, resolute, and fully focused on delivering a better Anambra for every citizen,” the statement added.