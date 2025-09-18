Moghalu Dismisses Alleged Obi’s Support For ADC Guber Candidate

Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in the November 8 election in Anambra State, Chief George Moghalu, has dismissed reports suggesting that the party’s presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, is backing the African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate, Mr. John Nwosu.

Moghalu described the claims as “false and unfounded,” insisting that Obi remains firmly committed to his ambition and the Labour Party’s victory at the polls.

Before now, there had been speculation within the Obidient Movement that Obi was secretly supporting Nwosu, following his presence at ADC campaign rallies during the just-concluded by-elections in Anambra South Senatorial District and state assembly contests. At those rallies, Obi had asked voters to support ADC candidates, explaining that the Labour Party was disqualified by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from fielding candidates in the by-elections.

Obi further clarified at the time that his support for ADC was part of a coalition strategy ahead of the 2027 general elections, stressing that he remains a committed member of the Labour Party and would fully back its candidate in the Anambra governorship election.

Reiterating this, Moghalu said:

“There is no confusion about where our leader, Mr. Peter Obi, stands in this election. He has said it many times that he is fully involved in the November 8 governorship election as a member of Labour Party and will work for me.

“Mr. Obi has publicly stated that he has confidence in my capacity as a candidate and is sure I will perform. He is working for me, and there is no doubt about that. The entire Obidient family worldwide has also issued a press statement asking members to support me. Those who cannot vote are praying for me.”

On the recent altercation between Governor Chukwuma Soludo, his wife, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, alongside his running mate, Senator Uche Ekwunife, Moghalu faulted the development, describing it as a lowering of governance standards.

“Some people have been asking me to comment on the vituperations coming out of Anambra State. I believe we should not belittle ourselves or cast aspersions on people. At our level, we should be civil.

“We should be able to point out areas where government is not working and offer solutions, or market ourselves by telling the people what we can do better. Talking about sex and educational qualifications only lowers the bar of governance. If you think government has failed, then say how you will do it differently.”