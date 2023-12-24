Moghalu Describes Emefiele As Worst Governor In Nigeria’s History

Kingsley Moghalu, a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has described the embattled former CBN boss, Godwin Emefiele as the worst Governor in the history of Nigeria.

Moghalu who spoke in a statement issued via his X page on Sunday, said Emefiele mismanaged the Naira redesign strategy, engaged in illicit loan activities, ran an unauthorized presidential campaign, and failed to ensure Naira stability.

Moghalu, however, claimed that Emefiele was unprepared for the position of CBN governor.

He said, “The foregoing notwithstanding, my views on Emefiele’s performance as CBN Governor have been a matter of record even when many now opining on the matter of his performance on the job was mute.

“He is, without debate, the worst and most damaging Central Bank Governor in Nigeria’s history- incompetent and ill-prepared for the role, and from all available information from his actions, doubtlessly severely challenged with integrity.”