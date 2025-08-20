Moghalu Demands Dissolution Of Agunechemba Over Attack On Corps Member

…As 9 Operatives Face Prosecution

The gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Anambra State, Chief George Moghalu, has called for the dissolution of the Agunechemba Security Squad for retraining, describing their attack on a female member of the National Youth Service Corps as criminal.

This comes as the nine members of the security outfit involved in the brutal attack on the corps member have been handed over to the Police Command for prosecution.

Recall that the female corps member was manhandled by nine members of the security outfit at Oba in Idemili South local government area of the state last weekend.

According to Moghalu, the actions of the members of the security outfit are most unprofessional and unbecoming, adding that their actions have shown that they were not properly trained to carry out such sensitive security operations.

Whatever may be the offence that the young girl may have committed, there are better ways to attend to it but not to brutalise her.

A corps member, for that matter, Udo Ga Chi must have known that they don’t have prosecutorial powers and you can arrest her and hand her over to the police, but not to the extent of brutalising the lady, beating her up, tearing her clothes and brutalising her.

“This is devoid of politics, and I stand in my position to say that Udo Ga Chi should be disbanded and trained before you can constitute them as a security outfit”

“Because you don’t kill those that you are supposed to protect, and you can’t dehumanise those that you are supposed to protect”

“I call on the Federal government to come into this matter because the girl in question is a corps member on National service to her fatherland, and the Udo Ga Chi people are exceeding their bounds ”

“He should be protected by the Federal government because she is on National service and she is a property of the federal government”

Moghalu expressed fears that the security outfit may be used to attack political opponents in the November 8th gubernatorial election, urging the Federal government to look into the matter.

“Even their activities in the last by-election have shown that they we constituted for the November 8th gubernatorial election in Anambra state”

“We are waiting for them in the November 8th gubernatorial election, and we are demanding that the Federal government provide enough security in the November election to checkmate the activities of this state government security outfit”, he said.

Special Adviser to Governor Chukwuma Soludo on Community Security, Ken Emeakayi, while condemning the incident, described the assault as “unfortunate and unacceptable.”

He confirmed that the officers involved had been arrested and detained pending the outcome of an investigation.

Emeakayi explained that the incident occurred during a joint security operation, codenamed Operation Udo Ga achi, which involved personnel from the police, army, DSS, Civil Defence, and the state’s own security outfit, Agbunechemba, acting under the Anambra State Homeland Security Law of 2025.

“The operatives were on the trail of suspected cultists riding motorcycles and chased them into a compound,” he said.

“In the process of searching the premises, the unfortunate incident involving the corps member occurred.”

While he acknowledged the legality of the operation, Emeakayi stated that the conduct of the officers during the search was not acceptable.

“Immediately the incident was reported, the government moved swiftly to arrest and detain those involved.

“Our standard procedure is to launch a preliminary investigation, interview victims and witnesses, and determine if internal discipline or prosecution is warranted.”

He further revealed that he had personally met with Elobor and NYSC officials to hear their account and ensure appropriate steps are being taken.

“Our conclusion is clear: while the operatives were on a legitimate mission, their actions violated professional standards, and disciplinary measures are underway.”

Emeakayi also clarified that Operation Udo Gat chi is a broader multi-agency operation, while Agbunechemba is the state-sanctioned security unit established under law.

He reassured Anambra residents of the government’s zero tolerance for abuse of power, stating that Governor Soludo’s administration is committed to protecting the rights of all citizens, especially innocent youth corps members serving the state.