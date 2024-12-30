New Telegraph

December 30, 2024
Moghalu Congratulates Igwe Of Nnewi At 99

President, African School of Governance, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, yesterday congratulated His Royal Highness, Dr Kenneth Orizu, Igwe of Nnewi kingdom in Anambra on his 99th birthday and 61st Ofala festival on the throne.

Moghalu, a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, stated this in a statement in Lagos.

He said: “As a traditional title holder and member of the Body of Titled Chiefs of Nnewi (BOTCON), I am delighted to join the Igwe Orizu family, other Nnewi titled chiefs, indigenes of Nnewi and all friends of our beloved Igwe to thank God for his life.

“His service to his people as one of Nigeria’s longest serving traditional rulers who was enthroned in 1963, and indeed one of the world’s longest reigning kings is profound.”

