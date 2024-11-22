Moghalu Charges Tinubu Over Economic Hardship, Says Hope Not A Strategy

Share

Amid the growing economic hardship and worsening food security occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy, the former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kingsley Moghalu has claimed that there is no hope in President Bola Tinubu’s strategy.

Moghalu who said he’s hopeful about Nigeria despite sustained contemporary difficulties maintained that the country needed to improve state capacity for effective governance.

Speaking on his verified X handle on Friday, the former CBN Deputy Governor said Nigerians must learn to be honest with themselves and address the root causes of their problems.

Moghalu wrote: “Despite sustained contemporary difficulties, I am hopeful about Nigeria.

“But hope is not a strategy. We need to improve the state’s capacity for effective governance. We either fix our problems, or our problems will eventually ‘fix’ us. No alternative to a renegotiated union.

“We must learn to be honest with ourselves and address the root causes of our problems. Why ignore them, when the problem is actually quite solvable?

“The problem with continuing with this approach is that when the danger crystallizes, those who thought they were benefiting from the status quo will find that we ALL – they included- will be losers.”

