New Telegraph

November 13, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 13, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Market News
  3. MOFI Lists N1trn…

MOFI Lists N1trn Real Estate Fund On NGX

The Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) has officially listed its N1 trillion MOFI Real Estate Investment Fund (MREIF) Series 2 on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), marking a significant step in the federal government’s efforts to deepen capital market access and promote affordable housing development in Nigeria.

The listing ceremony, held in Lagos, attracted top government officials, capital market leaders, institutional investors, and private sector stakeholders, reflecting the importance of the initiative to the nation’s economic and social development agenda.

The MREIF Series 2, comprising one billion units priced at N100 each, is designed to mobilize long-term funding from both private and institutional investors to support large-scale housing projects and real estate infrastructure across the country.

Speaking at the event, representatives of MOFI noted that the listing of the fund underscores the government’s commitment to leveraging market-based financing solutions to address Nigeria’s housing deficit and stimulate job creation within the construction and allied sectors.

According to MOFI, the fund aims to provide sustainable financing for the development of affordable housing, as well as the renewal of urban communities in line with Nigeria’s broader economic transformation goals.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Inflation Projected To 16.84% As Exchange Rate Stability Drives Price Moderation
Read Next

Dangote To Invest $1bn On Energy, Others In Zimbabwe