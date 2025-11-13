MOFI Lists N1trn Real Estate Fund On NGX

The Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) has officially listed its N1 trillion MOFI Real Estate Investment Fund (MREIF) Series 2 on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), marking a significant step in the federal government’s efforts to deepen capital market access and promote affordable housing development in Nigeria.

The listing ceremony, held in Lagos, attracted top government officials, capital market leaders, institutional investors, and private sector stakeholders, reflecting the importance of the initiative to the nation’s economic and social development agenda.

The MREIF Series 2, comprising one billion units priced at N100 each, is designed to mobilize long-term funding from both private and institutional investors to support large-scale housing projects and real estate infrastructure across the country.

Speaking at the event, representatives of MOFI noted that the listing of the fund underscores the government’s commitment to leveraging market-based financing solutions to address Nigeria’s housing deficit and stimulate job creation within the construction and allied sectors.

According to MOFI, the fund aims to provide sustainable financing for the development of affordable housing, as well as the renewal of urban communities in line with Nigeria’s broader economic transformation goals.