MOFI Indicates Investment Interest In Hanger Services

The Ministry of Finance through its investment arm – Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) expressed interest in expanding its investment in Technical and Hangar Services Limited (NCT&HSL). MOFI’s stake expansion will require provision of fresh capital, expertise, and networks to NCT drive growth, Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Mr Wale Adeniyi, has hinted.

Speaking in Abuja at the NCT&HSL maiden Annual General Meeting (AGM), Adeniyi commended the company’s achievements since the inauguration of its board last year, stating that it had recorded significant progress.

A statement issued by customs spokesperson Abdullahi Maiwada, said the Annual General Meeting (AGM) brought together key stakeholders from the aviation, customs, and public sector logistics industries.

The AGM was attended by senior officers and management of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI), and other relevant stakeholders.

Discussions focused on operational development and the expansion of NCS’s aviation services, with particular emphasis on strengthening air surveillance capabilities.

“It is evident that the company has made significant strides in this short period, surpassing its achievements in the preceding year. The company’s future prospects are even more important to us,” he said.

Reflecting on his recent visit to the company’s hangar, Adeniyi expressed confidence in its investments. “On my way back from Ilorin yesterday, I made a quick visit to the hangar and saw how busy it was. This underscored that we are investing in the right direction.

