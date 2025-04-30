MOFI Estate Facilitates Over 100 Mortgages

Share

The Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) Real Estate Investment Fund (MREIF) has issued over 100 mortgages ranging in value from ₦50 million to ₦100 million.

The investment was completed through MOFI’s investment managers, according to the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of MOFI, Armstrong Takang, who made the disclosure on Wednesday in Abuja at the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Shelter Afrique Development Bank.

The initiative sets the stage for empowering mortgage banks to extend crucial mortgage facilities to Nigerians aspiring to build or purchase their own homes.

“We have a solution that leverages local currency, allowing us to issue mortgages at scale, at low interest rates—around 4 percent—and for longer tenors, such as 10, 15, or even 25 years, depending on the applicant’s age,” Dr. Takang said.

He explained the comprehensive nature of the programme, stating that it not only issues mortgages on the demand side but also provides guarantees on the supply side.

“Developers who have projects can come to us, and we shall give them guarantees. With that guarantee, they can approach financial institutions to raise the construction financing they need,” he said.

Dr. Takang clarified Shelter Afrique’s role in the ecosystem, stating, “That’s where Shelter Afrique comes in. Once developers have our guarantees, they can go to Shelter Afrique and apply for construction financing.”

This mechanism, he added, opens up more opportunities on the supply side and provides developers interested in building homes for MOFI subscribers the financial backing needed to commence projects. “We do not give developers financing directly—we give them guarantees,” he emphasized.

He noted the strategic alignment between MOFI and Shelter Afrique, describing the partnership as a “perfect alignment of vision and direction.” While MOFI addresses demand through mortgage issuance and supports supply via guarantees, “Shelter Afrique will not provide construction financing without those guarantees,” he added.

On his part, Shelter Afrique’s Managing Director, Dr. Thierno-Habib Hann, described the partnership as more than a symbolic agreement.

“This partnership is not just symbolic—it is a strategic alignment between our two institutions that share a bold vision for Africa’s future. It embodies a commitment to accelerate investment flows, unlock new opportunities in housing and urban development, and create tangible impacts on lives and economies,” Dr. Hann said.

He described the agreement as “building a bridge between strategic capital and critical national needs,” highlighting Nigeria’s pivotal role in the collaboration.

“Nigeria is not just a participant; it is one of the two largest shareholders in Shelter Afrique Development Bank. Its market depth, innovation, and infrastructure agenda make it a natural platform for scaling housing solutions across Africa,” he noted.

Dr. Hann commended MOFI’s strategic mandate, stating that it provides “an invaluable platform to leverage public assets, mobilize private sector competence, and drive large-scale development outcomes.”

He concluded by emphasizing the shared commitment to a “result-driven collaboration focused on delivering impactful projects and structuring innovative financing models.”

Also speaking at the event, Mrs. Kai Orga, Managing Director of ARM Investment Managers, confirmed that her firm had issued over 100 mortgages under the MREIF initiative. She assured stakeholders of ARM’s capacity to meet the anticipated demand for the programme.

