MOFI Delivers 1,000 Mortgages Valued At N75bn Across Nigeria

The Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) through its Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) on mortgage financing delivered over 1,000 mortgages worth N75 billion between March 2025 till date, using market instruments cheaper than the prevailing market rate.

The Corporation currently has a trillion naira programme registered by Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to be implemented in phases.

Works have advanced into the first phase of N250 billion billed for March 2025, MOFI Managing Director/CEO, Dr. Armstrong Takang, confirmed the update on Wednesday in Abuja.

He was represented by Executive Director and National Coordinator- Ministry of Finance Real Estate Investment Fund (NC MREIF) Sanni Yakubu, at the 2025 annual seminar of Abuja chapter of Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria (FICAN).

The seminar is themed: “Realizing president Bola Tinubu’s$1trillon economy agenda. He said the fund purpose was to deliver long-term, lowcost mortgages for Nigerians. He sheds light on MOFI’s role in realizing the $1 trillion economy agenda, noting that, his organization required only 10% deposit by the beneficiary.

“From March until now, the MOFI Real Estate Investment Fund, which is a specific area of intervention in the economy by MOFI, has delivered well over 1,000 mortgages valued at over N75 billion using an instrument that interfaces with the market.

“So the N1 trillion of the programme is registered with the SEC, that one trillion is planned to be implemented in tranches. The first tranche is N250 billion. By March of 2025 , the first tranche had been raised. “The purpose of this fund is to deliver long-term, low-cost mortgages to Nigerians.

What is long-term? By working with eligible financial institutions, the fund is delivering mortgages to Nigerians for a period of 20 years.” Yakubu spoke of the second critical element Real Estate Investment Fund meant to achieve.

“The second critical element that the Real Estate Investment Fund is, is the provision of off-take guarantees for parties responsible for delivering housing units in the housing market.

If there are no houses to be purchased, where will the person who needs a mortgage find a place?” In related development, the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) confirmed it got an approval for the 2026 work plan for 15 strategic projects with projected revenue of N189.1billion to the treasury.

BPE Director of Industries and Services, Dr. Tajudeen Oduniyi, confirmed the figure. He notes that “these projections reflect our deliberate effort to contribute meaningfully to fiscal consolidation, reduce reliance on debt financing and support capital expenditure priorities of government”.

He listed 2026 portfolios which include proposed commercialisation of two from the ten National Integrated Power Plants (NIPPs), public listing of shares of a Disco on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), concession of Oyan Dam, and assets optimisation initiatives in the oil and gas sector.