MOFI, Culture Ministry Sign MoU To Drive Monetisation Of Cultural Assets

Share

The Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) to unlock and monetise the vast, untapped Federal Government’s tangible and intangible assets, driving economic transformation and growth in the cultural and creative sectors.

At the ceremony at the Bank of Industry House, MOFI Managing Director Armstrong Takang said the MoU would awaken the nation’s creativity and heritage and activate its dormant cultural assets.

He said: “These assets will be cataloged, valued, and securitized to generate new income streams for the government and create investment opportunities for Nigerian citizens.

“Today, we stand on the threshold of a new era in Nigeria, where the nation’s rich cultural wealth, previously admired yet undervalued, steps into the spotlight as a significant driver of economic transformation.

“For far too long, we have walked past our nation’s artistic treasures without recognizing their true economic value.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

