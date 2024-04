Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi hit a milestone in the French Ligue 1 when he scored his 50th goal today. Moffi hit a target against visiting FC Nantes for his 10th goal of the season. It was his fourth goal since the AFCON in Cote d’Ivoire. He got a personal rating of 7.2 in a game Nice lost 2-1. Last season, he hit a career high 18 goals in Ligue 1.

