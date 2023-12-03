New Telegraph

December 3, 2023
Moet Abebe Reveals Why She’s Still Single At 34

Nollywood actress and media personality, Moet Abebe, has revealed why she is still single at 34.

Speaking in a recent episode on the Bahd and Boujee podcast, which was co-hosted by Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Tolanibaj, Moet laments on the difficulty in finding a “sensible man,” stressing that most men she comes across “don’t have sense.”

READ ALSO:

Moet said: “I’m still single because I have an issue with men. My issue with men is that they don’t have sense.”

Actor Daniel Etim-Effiong, who was a guest on the podcast, advised Moet to get a man she can nurture, but she said she isn’t ready to “baby” any man.

