Moet Abebe Reveals Why She’s Still Single At 34

Nollywood actress and media personality, Moet Abebe, has revealed why she is still single at 34.

Speaking in a recent episode on the Bahd and Boujee podcast, which was co-hosted by Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Tolanibaj, Moet laments on the difficulty in finding a “sensible man,” stressing that most men she comes across “don’t have sense.”

Moet said: “I’m still single because I have an issue with men. My issue with men is that they don’t have sense.”

Actor Daniel Etim-Effiong, who was a guest on the podcast, advised Moet to get a man she can nurture, but she said she isn’t ready to “baby” any man.