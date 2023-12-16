Moet Abebe Opens Up On Why She Almost Quit Acting

Nollywood actress and media personality, Moet Abebe has opened up on her sexual harassment experience in the movie industry.

According to the thespian, things were so bad for her that she considered quitting the Nigerian movie industry.

Speaking on her experience, she recalled an encounter with a randy producer that almost made her give up on her acting career during the latest episode of the Bahd And Boujee Podcast co-hosted by her and reality star, Tolani Baj.

She narrated how a big producer tried to sexually molest her and she ran out of his office.

Abebe said, “When I got into the (movie) industry, there was a lot of sexual harassment. I walked into the office of a big producer and he just whipped out his manhood on his table. That image never left my head.”

Tolani Baj inferred, “What did you do, Moet? How did you handle that situation?”

Abebe, “I ran out of his office. And from that day, I never wanted to do this acting thing. Sometimes I look back and I’m like, ‘Maybe if when I ran away, I had gone to another producer, maybe I would’ve been some huge actress by now.”