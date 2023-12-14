Moet Abebe: Nigerian Internet Users Do Not Like Outspoken Women

Controversial Nollywood actress and media personality, Moet Abebe has claimed that Nigerian internet users do not love outspoken women.

The movie star made this assertion in a recent interview with Cool FM Nigeria, Lagos, hosted by BBNaija reality star, Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha.

According to Abebe, the internet detests women who are assertive or outspoken. She further disclosed that as long as you are a woman who knows what you want, the internet wouldn’t like you.

She said, “The internet in general or let me just say the internet in Nigeria. The internet, in general, doesn’t seem to like outspoken women.

“As long as you are a woman that is coming out to say this is what I like, this is what I don’t like, this is what I want, this is what I don’t want, the internet doesn’t like it.”