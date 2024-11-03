Modupe Dada sails away with the Angels

Share

Late Modupe Temitope Oriyomi Ige-Dada will forever be remembered as a beacon of selflessness, compassion, and dedication. She lived a life of purpose, both professionally and personally. As a highly accomplished investment banking professional with over two decades of experience, Modupe touched countless lives through her work and her enduring spirit of service.

She was a woman of remarkable grace, strength, and immeasurable faith. Modupe was not only a dedicated professional but also a loving and caring wife, a nurturing mother, and a source of compassion for many.

Her life was defined by her deep commitment to relationships—whether as a friend, colleague, or family member. She had an innate ability to connect with others, always extending a helping hand, a listening ear, or comforting words to those around her.

As a wife, Mrs Dada embodied the true essence of love, submissiveness, and partnership. She was a supportive spouse, standing beside her husband, Mike Dada, in every endeavour.

Mike Dada is the President and Executive Producer, All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) in partnership with the African Union, a global music award institution and the Managing Director of PRM Africa Marketing and Communication Limited as well as a lawyer and techpreneur.

Her home was built on a foundation of mutual respect, love, and faith. Modupe’s commitment to her family was steadfast, and she played an important role in nurturing and guiding her children, instilling in them the same values of love, service, and compassion that she lived by.

Known as a perfomer, Modupe excelled as a banking expert, recognized for her strategic leadership and operational excellence. At the time of her passing, she was serving as the Branch Manager at Fidelity Bank PLC, a position she assumed in September 2024. In a short period, she demonstrated her exceptional talent for turning around loss-making branches into profit-generating entities, a skill she had developed throughout her distinguished career.

Modupe’s journey began humbly as journalist with the Nigerian Tribune. After a brief stint as a Marketing Manager at My Phone Nigeria Ltd and serving as the Protocol Manager for the All Africa Games (COJA’03) in Abuja, she ventured into the banking sector. Her banking career started at the now-defunct Pacific Bank Ltd as a Customer Service Officer from 2004 to 2005.

In October 2005, Modupe became a cash officer at Unity Bank Plc, where she supervised the daily activities of cashiers and ensured compliance with cash limits.

Her operational expertise led to her promotion in December 2009 to Head of Operations at Unity Bank Plc, a position she held until March 2012.

In February 2013, Modupe joined Keystone Bank Limited as a relationship manager for commercial banking. She played a vital role in formulating and implementing strategies for acquiring and retaining accounts across various sectors. Her efforts helped the branch achieve established goals and consistently meet performance targets.

Her dedication and outstanding performance resulted in her appointment as Branch Manager of Commercial Banking at Keystone Bank in October 2013, a position she held until June 2024. During her tenure, she demonstrated remarkable leadership by transforming two loss-making branches into profitable ones within just three months. .

In June 2024, Modupe was appointed as Sector Head for Private Banking (UHNI) at Keystone Bank, where she managed relationships with ultra-high-net-worth individual clients, offering customized financial solutions tailored to their unique needs.

