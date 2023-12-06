Modular Refineries To Commence Operations Soon – Wabote

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Simbi Wabote has commended the effort of modular refineries in the country.

Speaking at the 12th edition of the Practical Nigerian Content Forum, Wabote said the Waltersmith modular refinery alone in 2023 produced and sold over 170 million liters of petroleum products.

With the theme, ‘Deepening Nigerian Content Amidst Divestment, Domestication and Decarbonisation’, Wabote noted that the board had already partnered with a local refinery known as Waltersmith to establish a 5,000bpd modular refinery in Ibigwe, Imo State.

He also disclosed that one modular refinery has already started production, adding that the refinery has produced and sold over 170 million liters or about 3,000 trucks of petroleum products this year alone which would have been imported using scarce forex.

READ ALSO:

The three other modular refineries which he said are nearing completion are Azikel Refinery with support from AFREXIM bank, Dupont Refinery in Edo State, and the jetty and FAT for the Inside Battery Limit (ISBL) of the Atlantic Refinery modular refinery.

Wabote said that in the area of gas utilization, one of the partnerships has enabled the utilization of part of the OB-3 pipeline with the commissioning of the NEDO Gas plant currently injecting lean gas into the gas pipeline infrastructure adding that the partnership has also opened export outlets for other gas operators within the Kwale axis thus eliminating the need for gas flaring.

This amounts to about 3,000 trucks of petroleum products, which could have been hitherto imported using the forex. Commenting on the progress of other modular refineries, he said: “The three other modular refineries are being progressed to completion and start-up.

For example, the financial close to getting the remaining funding for Azikel Refinery is nearing completion with great support from AFREXIM bank.

“While Duport Refinery in Edo State is essentially complete, we are looking at the various options and offers before us to bring closure to the partnership in line with our investment policy.”