After 13 glittering seasons, more than 500 matches, and an indelible legacy at the Santiago Bernabéu, Luka Modric is poised to make his final appearance for Real Madrid this Saturday against Real Sociedad, according to multiple reports.

The 38-year-old Croatian midfielder, widely regarded as one of the greatest players of his generation, is expected to bid farewell to Los Blancos following the club’s decision not to renew his contract.

Spanish outlet COPE has reported that despite a personal plea from incoming manager Xabi Alonso to extend Modric’s stay, the Real Madrid board has opted to focus on a younger squad for the future.

Modric joined Real Madrid in 2012 from Tottenham Hotspur and has since become one of the most decorated players in the club’s illustrious history.

Over the past 13 years, he has played nearly 600 matches and won numerous major honors, including five UEFA Champions League titles, three La Liga championships, and a Ballon d’Or in 2018.

Though his role diminished this season, Modric remained a vital presence both on and off the pitch. He featured in 56 matches—mostly from the bench—but still managed to tally four goals and nine assists.

His footballing intelligence, leadership, and professionalism have continued to earn admiration from teammates, fans, and football experts around the globe.

As Real Madrid prepares for a new era under Xabi Alonso, the club is reportedly placing its focus on developing younger talent. The decision not to renew Modric’s contract reflects this strategic shift, even as it marks the end of an era defined by success and elegance in midfield.

While no official announcement has been made by the club, Saturday’s La Liga clash at the Reale Arena is expected to be an emotional send-off for one of the most iconic players to wear the white jersey.

Modric’s next move remains uncertain. Several clubs from Major League Soccer (MLS), the Saudi Pro League, and even his native Croatia have reportedly expressed interest in signing the veteran midfielder.

Wherever he ends up, Modric’s time at Real Madrid will be remembered as one of the most successful and graceful tenures in modern football history.

