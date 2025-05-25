Share

Real Madrid midfield maestro, Luka Modrić has named the club’s stunning 3-1 comeback win over Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the second leg of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 as his most unforgettable match in a Los Blancos shirt.

Modrić made his final La Liga appearance for Real Madrid in the club’s 2-0 victory over Real Sociedad on Saturday, May 24.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that the legendary Croatian is set to depart Real Madrid at the end of the current season, bringing an era of brilliance to a close.

The game served as a symbolic farewell for the 38-year-old, who has played a pivotal role in Madrid’s domestic and continental dominance over the past decade.

Speaking to the media after the match, Modrić was asked to reflect on his most memorable moment at the club.

He said, “One game to remember? Difficult, but I’d say the match against PSG. That was incredible,” Modrić said. “I said that we would have won the Champions League if we had won that tie.”

Real Madrid faced a daunting challenge in the second leg at Santiago Bernabéu after suffering a 1-0 defeat at the Parc des Princes, courtesy of a first-leg goal from Kylian Mbappé. The French forward doubled PSG’s aggregate lead in the 39th minute of the return leg, leaving Madrid with a mountain to climb.

But in a dramatic second-half turnaround, Karim Benzema produced one of the most iconic performances in Champions League history, scoring a sensational 17-minute hat-trick to complete a 3-2 aggregate comeback and send Madrid into the quarterfinals. The club would go on to lift the 2021/22 Champions League trophy, further solidifying its European legacy.

Modrić’s contribution in that tie, particularly in midfield where he orchestrated play and helped shift the game’s momentum, was widely praised and remains etched in the memories of Madridistas.

The former Tottenham Hotspur star, who joined Real Madrid in 2012, has enjoyed a glittering spell at the club, winning multiple La Liga titles, Copa del Rey trophies, and five UEFA Champions League titles. He is expected to officially part ways with the club after the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup.

As the football world prepares to bid farewell to one of the game’s great midfielders, Modrić’s legacy remains intact, marked by vision, class, leadership, and unforgettable moments like the magical night against PSG.

