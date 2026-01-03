Modok Partners Clapperbie To Launch Screenwriting Software In Africa, SPA Masterclass

Modok Inc., the film academy, production, and distribution company founded by Uchechukwu Okoro, has announced a strategic partnership with Clapperbie, an advanced screenwriting software founded by Dmitry Kosmich, designed to significantly enhance efficiency across the screenwriting, storytelling and production pipeline.

Through this partnership, Modok Inc. will officially introduce Clapperbie as a next-generation screenwriting solution for writers, producers, and production teams.

The software combines an AI-powered writing assistant with simultaneous character bible creation and automated script breakdowns for art directors and producers—enabling faster development, clearer collaboration, and production-ready scripts with the convenience of speed.

Beyond the software launch, the collaboration will also usher in the SPA Masterclass (Screenwriters and Producers Accord)—a structured storytelling and production initiative aimed at bridging the gap between screenwriters/storytellers and producers.

The SPA Masterclass is designed to align creative vision with practical production needs, equipping participants with tools, workflows, and industry insights that reflect modern, technology-driven filmmaking.

As part of the rollout, Dmitry Kosmich will lead a Demo Illustration session in Lagos, Nigeria, with a selected group of screenwriters, producers, and industry professionals. The session will offer hands-on demonstrations of Clapperbie’s capabilities, showcasing how scripts can be developed, analysed, and broken down efficiently for real-world production.

This partnership represents a shared commitment by Modok Inc. and Clapperbie to empower African storytellers with global-standard tools, foster smarter collaboration, and redefine how stories move from page to screen.

Further details on participation and scheduling for the SPA Masterclass and demo session will be announced for a date in January 2026.