Modion Communications announces 2nd edition IMT conference

Over fifty speakers are to brainstorm and address prevailing concerns in Nigeria’s insurance industry and on the continent at the second edition of the Insurance Meets Tech (IMT) conference. The event is set to take place on September 28 and 29, 2023, at the Civic Centre Victoria Island Lagos, riding on the theme “Unlocking Policy and Tech Bottlenecks Hindering Disruptive Insurance Penetration,” IMT 2.0 will converge prominent players in government, finance, health, tech, and telecom sectors, as well as the prime sub-sectors players in insurance and insurtech, to brainstorm, untangle, and evolve viable solutions to the challenges of insurance penetration in Nigeria and across Africa.

The two-day conference will feature policymakers, regulators, keynote speakers, and sector leaders in panel discussions, exhibitions, specialised masterclasses, and product and service demos, providing a platform for stakeholders to share ideas, insights, and experiences on how to leverage technology to drive insurance penetration and improve the insurance industry’s efficiency and effectiveness, such as its use of data analytics to improve underwriting and claims management processes; cyber insurance; and the role of web aggregators in the industry’s value chain.

The conference will culminate in a gala and awards evening to recognise excellence and outstanding contributions to the industry. With the COVID-19 pandemic and enabling government policies accelerating the adoption of digital technologies, IMT 2.0 is expected to be a catalyst for the digital transformation of the insurance industry in Nigeria and across Africa. According to the convener of the conference, Odion Aleobua, ‘IMT 2.0 will be a game-changer for the insurance industry in Nigeria and across Africa. This second edition will build on the successes of the first and provide stakeholders with more opportunities to network, collaborate, and explore innovative soutions to the challenges facing the industry. “Since the inaugural edition of the conference in September 2022, the Nigerian insurance and insurtech sectors have made visible strides. The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) affirmed that Nigeria’s insurance industry recorded a 36.3% quarter-on-quarter growth and a 17.8% year-on-year rise in gross premium income at N726.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to the previous year