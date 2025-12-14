Modernity, Destroying African Culture Of Caring For Elderly – Bawa

igeria recently joined the rest of the world to celebrate the United Nations International Day for Older Persons (UNIDOP) , an annual event that focuses on the situation of the aged and elderly people across the world. In this chat, Dr Garba Bawa, the Chief Happiness Officer of Halal Wellness Centre, Abuja tells ONWUKA NZESHI what Nigeria needs to do to uplift the quality of life of senior citizens.

Recently, the International Day of the Older Persons was celebrated. What does the day mean to you?

Well, it means a lot to me because I wear many hats. Among other things, I take care of a lot of elderly people, people living with issues of dementia, Alzheimer’s disease and what have you. And it’s a passion I developed from a very, very, early age.

So, it means a lot to me that at this point in our lives, we are able to not only metamorphose into older persons ourselves, but we are witnessing a world where there is increased awareness for the care of older persons. It gives us hope that as we age, hopefully, someday, too, we will also be cared for by others.

You’ve been working with older people. What has the experience taught you?

Well, I’ll give you a quick story. As early as my early teen years, I used to be very excited about riding my bicycle. We were privileged to have a Raleigh Chopper then, a unique bicycle. But I was confined to riding it within my house, our home, then.

The only opportunity I got to ride it outside on the streets was when my father was not around and my mother would cook a special local delicacy and say, take it to your great-aunt, a very elderly woman at that time.

I would ride the bicycle outdoors to deliver that soup. Little did I know that God, in His infinite wisdom, was carving this love of older people in me.

When I went to her, she had a very difficult daughter-in-law (I wouldn’t mention names) who was giving her a hell of a time. Oftentimes, that soup that I would deliver from my mother happens to be the only meal she would eat that day.

She was a very elderly woman, very old woman. Now, considering that our genders were different, you can imagine that I was the one to take her to the toilet, to clean her up. Little did I know that God was training me to enjoy what I now enjoy, because I do this happily, passionately today and I run a wellness centre in my house.

How will you rate Nigeria in the global space, in terms of policies regarding taking care of older people?

You know, cultures vary. I schooled, lived, and taught in England. While I was in Cardiff, I participated in programmes that had to do with elderly people’s homes.

I would often go and volunteer my time. But here, our culture is different when it comes to taking care of the older ones. It’s, in fact, something we pride ourselves on, that our fathers, our parents died in our hands.

So, it would be alien for us to consider taking our older ones to older people’s homes, so to speak, even though that’s a facility that will ensure that they take their medication and what have you.

So culturally, spiritually, we are all duty-bound to take care of our older ones, and our culture provides that. It is believed that it shall not be well with that person who does not take good care of his parents.

It is logical, it is spiritual, it is expected, it is cultural that we give our parents appropriate care. It is also because we expect to get old and we believe that the way we treat our own parents, so shall we be treated.

So, if you want to be treated well, treat your own old folks well. And I advocate for an extension of fellowship beyond your own old folks. Generally, when you are lucky to have seen older people around you, give those older people, even those unrelated to you, the best you can. It doesn’t matter if you are rich or poor.

Spend quality time with them because, older people, love you to have time for them. Your time is most essential and you need to go, sit, and listen to them with rapt attention. This is more than gold and silver to them.

With the issue of this “japa” syndrome, you see that almost all our young ones are moving abroad. You will see that parents are sometimes dying lonely here in Nigeria. What do you make out of it?

It is sad. Some 35 years or so ago, I remember a famous Nigerian film, Died Wretched, Buried in N6million Casket or something like that. This is our culture of abandoning our older ones when they need us most. But when they die, we come and spend all the money in splendor and glamour.

We want to show that we have given them a befitting burial. How about giving them a befitting life? So, “japa” not even internationally, some people “japa” off to big cities and that’s it. They forgot their parents.

And with these days of insecurity, to go home for the usual Christmas or whatever festivities is happening lesser and lesser, these days.

Some have reduced communication with their aged parents to video calls on WhatsApp. It doesn’t suffice. Go physically, meet these elderly ones and get the direct physical blessings. So, I think we’re missing a lot. You saw my father here today.

Every time I go and spend time with him; we don’t know who will go first. I just lost a son. He was over 30. So, it is no longer for us to think that it is traditional that the older one will go first.

But in the event that he departs before me, when I cry, it wouldn’t be because he has departed. We all know there’s a time to live and a time to die I will be weeping because that transition shuts the gate officially for me going to tap from his wealth of knowledge, that spiritual connection, that hearing him scold once in a blue moon, and ending with, God bless you, somewhere along the line.

You don’t get that via WhatsApp or Bluetooth. So “japa” or not, we must know that we are duty bound to connect with the spirits of the old. This is Africa. We cannot copy everything, copy and paste.

In terms of looking after, taking care of our elderly ones, we have a culture that we must respect and continue to imbibe.

Can you throw more light on the issue of mental aerobics at old age?

Mental aerobics connotes the ability to help the brain to be as active as it can. Zero pressure, though. So, it’s not negative pressure. Okay? It’s like some mental gymnastics.

It’s those things that keep the brain actively happy. I mean, with the generation of today, if Mallam Jaminu looks at his phone and the text comes through and he sees a credit alert of N20 million, you will see an immediate joy just crosses. Now, for the elderly one, it is not that text of millions, it is no longer about money for them.

It’s those things that will spark their interest or touch an area they liked during their days. Once you recall what old people used to do, you have just triggered a memory. Those are bits of mental aerobics.

I give an example of one whom I know. She’s deceased now, and she used to, in her heyday, travel around the world, spend dollars.

So, when she grew old and was struck by dementia, one of the things I used to do was to give her some bundles of money to count. In that bundle, I have taken out two or three pieces. That focus in counting, which is something she used to do with joy; she would do it and prove me wrong. She would say, you see, I told you.

The money is not complete. They have cheated you. So, those kinds of things are mental aerobics. You need to think in your own space, what can I do for that elderly neighbour, for that elderly uncle, for that elderly clergy and for that elderly friend. It doesn’t have to be a relative.

There’s a sense of joy that you derive when you do that. And I tell you something I repeat to myself. You know we’re all looking for happiness.

Happiness is like a perfume that you cannot pour on someone without getting a few drops on yourself. So, as you do that for those elderly, you also generate happiness within yourself.

You were making some proposals about how Nigeria can care for the elderly ones. What are those proposals?

Institutions like the National Assembly and different spheres of government can play several roles. State Governors for instance on their own, can establish elderly care centres. Places where you’ve created routes for climbing the stairs.

I was watching my 84-year-old father and that’s a burden for him. How about if there were tracks where he could push wheelchairs? Have such a place as a governor, leave it there. You’ll be shocked at the number of people who will bring their elderly ones on their own.

Create sports centres. You will see a lot of young people on their own, just troop there on Saturdays and Sundays. They will just troop out there. Are there such places for elderly ones? Where they can go and sit and tell their stories? Are there excellent story tellers? When they start some of us will willingly go there and sit.

And all you need to do to inspire them is say, haba, is that so? He says yes! And he goes on and on and that is his meal for the day.

Now imagine when the National Assembly decides to enact policies and laws that will help ensure that medical care for the elderly is not only subsidised, but made mandatory for government institutions to take care of everyday issues – arthritis, dementia, what have you. So you have a way of taking the burden off their caregivers.

Someone talked about how his mother and father lived in Offa. And the father, grandfather died and all of that.

I just didn’t want to cut short his speech.But I can tell you right now if you go and ask him, your mother that is still alive, that your younger one is now taking care of, because she spent time with the dad, didn’t care, she would now be facing her own.

It’s now her turn. Caregivers go through a lot, mentally, emotionally. So when we have policies where the government avails our doctors, medical practitioners, subject matter experts, who will come there weekly and so on, I will gladly go there.

I don’t have to be paid. I get a lot of joy from going and attending such things and making people happy. And I’m also itching towards that age.

Do you have a medical background? How did you get into running a wellness centre?

No, I’m not a medical person, but over the last three decades, I have had reason to take care of elderly people. And over those 35 years or so, I have gathered enough experience to handle the parents of several medical doctors who after all their story of travelling round the world, India, what have you and they end up bringing them to me.

I say, look, I don’t need your money. In exchange, you are a medical doctor, I also know people who need your attention. I’ll take care of your parents.

So what is your word for Nigerians as they join the rest of the world in celebrating International Older People’s Day?

A: We should wake up to the reality that we are also ageing and we want when we get to be very old to be taken care of. Let’s do our bits today. Let’s look around us. Older people around us need care.

You don’t have to be a medical expert. Go there. Spend time with them. Share love. Buy oranges, whatever you can.

That quality time you spend listening to them alone. Just go, poke them with the question. So, sir, during your heydays, what would you remember as your favourite sports? And he starts that story.

He doesn’t want you to leave. Give him that time. Let him share with you. While he’s at it, you see him shedding tears, laughing, and that would suffice for that day