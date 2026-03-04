Modernising Nigeria’s Tax Administration: A New Era Under Zacch Adedeji

January 2026 marked a defining moment in Nigeria’s fiscal history. With the official commencement of the (NRS), the nation signalled not just a change in name from the (FIRS), but the beginning of a deliberate and strategic modernisation of tax administration.

For months, anticipation built across the country. Traders, entrepreneurs, professionals, and policymakers all wondered what the new system would mean. Today, the answer is becoming clearer: the NRS represents a structured, technology-driven, and citizen-focused approach to taxation in Nigeria.

A Strong Legal Foundation for Reform

The transition to the NRS was not cosmetic. It was backed by a comprehensive legislative overhaul designed to simplify and strengthen Nigeria’s tax system.

The Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Act replaced the previous FIRS Act, expanding the mandate of the agency and positioning it as a more coordinated and empowered institution. The Nigeria Tax Act consolidated various tax laws into a more coherent and accessible framework, reducing fragmentation and ambiguity. Meanwhile, the Nigeria Tax Administration Act clarified procedures for assessment, collection, and enforcement across jurisdictions.

In addition, the Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Act created a harmonised structure for collaboration among federal, state, and local tax authorities. It also reinforced taxpayer protections through mechanisms such as appeal processes and the establishment of a Tax Ombudsman.

Together, these reforms laid the groundwork for a modern tax ecosystem, clearer laws, better coordination, and stronger safeguards for citizens.

From Transition to Transformation

Before the official launch on January 1, 2026, careful preparation ensured a smooth handover from FIRS to the NRS. Staff training, system upgrades, stakeholder consultations, and public awareness campaigns were conducted to avoid disruption.

Now, the focus has shifted from transition to transformation.

Modernising tax administration means more than enforcing compliance. It involves building efficient systems, digitising processes, improving transparency, and ensuring that citizens experience tax administration as predictable, fair, and accessible.

Registration processes are being streamlined. Payment platforms are being enhanced. Data systems are being integrated. Internal departments are aligning reporting structures to eliminate duplication and inefficiency. Cooperation between federal and subnational revenue authorities is becoming more structured and data-driven. The goal is consistency in application and responsiveness in service delivery.

Technology as a Cornerstone

A key pillar of this modernisation drive is technology. Even before the NRS formally commenced, significant groundwork had been laid. Under the leadership of, digital reforms were prioritised to reduce leakages and improve transparency.

One notable milestone was the rollout of an electronic invoicing system, enabling real-time issuance and validation of invoices. This innovation enhances visibility into transactions, reduces manual errors, and strengthens audit trails. It represents a shift toward data-backed compliance rather than arbitrary enforcement.

The continuation and expansion of such digital initiatives under the NRS signal a long-term commitment to building a tax system fit for a modern economy that relies on automation, analytics, and secure digital infrastructure.

*A More Inclusive Approach

Modernisation also means inclusion.*

Nigeria’s economy is significantly driven by informal trade and small-scale enterprises. Recognising this reality, the new framework seeks to simplify processes for small businesses and low-income earners. Clearer guidelines, simplified compliance pathways, and accessible digital platforms are designed to reduce fear and confusion.

The aim is not to intimidate, but to integrate and bring more participants into the formal tax net in a fair and manageable way. When compliance is simple and predictable, voluntary participation increases. This approach strengthens revenue without stifling entrepreneurship.

Building Trust Through Fairness

At the heart of tax administration reform lies trust. A modern system must be transparent in assessment, respectful in enforcement, and accountable in its operations.

The NRS is positioning itself as a service-oriented institution that recognises taxpayers not merely as revenue sources, but as partners in national development. Fair dispute resolution mechanisms, clearer communication channels, and structured collaboration across tiers of government all contribute to this trust-building effort. When citizens see fairness and professionalism, compliance becomes less burdensome and more civic-minded.

A Leadership-Driven Vision

Every major reform requires steady leadership. As Executive Chairman of the NRS, Zacch Adedeji is steering the agency toward operational excellence, continuity, and innovation. By combining institutional memory from the previous system with forward-looking reforms, the NRS is building on experience while embracing change. The emphasis is clear: transparency, efficiency, coordination, and technology.

The Road Ahead

The establishment of the Nigeria Revenue Service is not the end of reform; it is the beginning of sustained institutional strengthening. Modern tax administration is an ongoing process that requires adaptation, stakeholder engagement, and continuous improvement.

For Nigeria, this moment represents an opportunity to redefine the relationship between government and citizens in matters of revenue. A simplified legal framework, digitised systems, inclusive policies, and accountable leadership together create the conditions for a more resilient fiscal future.

Taxation, when effectively administered, becomes more than a statutory obligation. It becomes a shared investment in infrastructure, public services, and national growth.

With the NRS now fully operational, Nigeria is not just collecting taxes differently; it is modernising how governance is financed, managed, and sustained.

Arabinrin Aderonke Atoyebi is the Technical Assistant on Broadcast Media to the Executive Chairman of the Nigeria Revenue Service